Wake Up With BWW 8/27: Lara Spencer Apologizes For Comments on Prince George Taking Ballet, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, Lara Spencer apologized for her insensitive reaction to Prince George taking ballet classes. She then spoke to three male dancers to educate herself. Watch the apology, and read Broadway's reactions below!

MCC Theater has announced casting for the New York premiere of Seared by Theresa Rebeck. The cast will star W. Tré Davis, Raúl Esparza, David Mason, and Krysta Rodriguez!

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma will lead the company of Beautiful in the show's final weeks. The pair will assume the roles of Carole King and Gerry Goffin, respectively, beginning Thursday, September 5. They will remain in the show through Beautiful's final performance on Sunday, October 27.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is at the center of a controversy for her laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes.. (more...)

2) Broadway Reacts to Lara Spencer's Apology on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer was at the center of a controversy after laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes. Lara Spencer has now issued an apology for her comment on air during Good Morning America, and the Broadway community is reacting. Check out responses from Jerry Mitchell, Telly Leung, Nigel Lythgoe, and more!. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: SIX THE MUSICAL - What Do the Critics Think of the Broadway-Bound Production at American Rep?

SIX the Musical is now on stage at American Rep! The production began previews Wednesday, August 21 and officially opened this weekend, and closes Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA.. (more...)

4) MCC Sets Cast of SEARED; Raul Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and More

MCC Theater announced today the complete casting and creative team for the New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet), with direction by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (MCC's Hand to God).. (more...)

5) Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma to Lead Final Weeks of BEAUTIFUL

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma will assume the roles of Carole King and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical as the smash-hit musical begins the final nine weeks of its record-breaking run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Regina Belle And Norm Lewis Sing 'A Whole New World' At D23's A Musical Celebration of ALADDIN

The magic came to life as hosts Scott Weinger ("Aladdin" animated film) and Linda Larkin ("Jasmine" animated film) took D23 Expo attendees on a magic carpet ride with a show-stopping evening of music and dance performances from stars of stage and screen in celebration of the upcoming in-home release of the live-action adaptation of Aladdin and Walt Disney Animation Studios'ALADDIN Walt Disney Signature Collection.

Check out the surprise appearance from legendary GRAMMY Award-winning singer Regina Belle who closed the show with a final performance of "A Whole New World" with Norm Lewis ("Scandal," "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway)!

What we're watching: Colleen Ballinger Documents Her Broadway Debut in WAITRESS

Colleen Ballinger has officially opened up in the hit musical Waitress, making her Broadway debut as Dawn! Get a peek inside the YouTube star's first performance with her vlog capturing the day of her debut! Head to the diner with the full video!

Social Butterfly: WEST SIDE STORY Star Rachel Zegler Takes On A HAMILTON Tune!

An Eliza is born! Rachel Zegler might be waiting to make her big screen debut in West Side Story, but in the meantime, the young star is still bringing her fab covers of our favorite show tunes to the smartphone screen.

Check out Rachel doing a cover of "That Would Be Enough" from Hamilton!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andy Karl!

Andy Karl most recently starred on Broadway in Pretty Woman the Musical as Edward Lewis. Karl is an Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee.

On the New York stage, Karl has established himself as a major star both on and Off-Broadway. Most recently, Karl originated the lead role in the 2017 hit Broadway musical, Groundhog Day, and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the London run, then the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award on Broadway, in addition to a Drama League Award nomination and his third Tony Award nomination. Karl made his Broadway debut in Saturday Night Fever, first in the character of 'Joey', then in the lead role of 'Tony Manero' during its first national tour. In September 2004, Karl played 'Luke' in the premiere of Altar Boyz at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, later reprising his role in the Off-Broadway production. Karl also appeared in the Broadway cast of The Wedding Singer at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and was featured in multiple roles in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde, first at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, then in the Broadway production. He went on to co-star in the stage adaptation of 9 to 5 playing 'Joe' in the pre-Broadway tryout in Los Angeles, and then in 2009 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. In November 2012, Karl played 'Neville Landless' in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. In February 2014, Karl played the title role in Rocky on Broadway, earning his first Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2015, he played 'Bruce Granit' in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century and received his second consecutive Tony Award nomination, this time for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Additional Broadway credits include Wicked and Jersey Boys.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





