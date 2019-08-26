Broadway Reacts to Lara Spencer's Apology on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer was at the center of a controversy after laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes.
"Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William - we'll see how long that lasts..." the host said in a segment in which Spencer reports the "buzziest stories of the day" in Pop News. She goes on to laugh at the thought of the prince taking ballet classes.
Lara Spencer has now issued an apology for her comment on air during Good Morning America, and the Broadway community is reacting. Check out responses from Jerry Mitchell, Telly Leung, Nigel Lythgoe, and more below!
Brava, @LaraSpencer - and thank you for showcasing these 3 wonderful role models in the dance community on @gma. This conversation will touch so many hearts and give courage to so many who just want to dance their hearts out. https://t.co/x4ZDOC9sl1- Telly Leung (@tellyleung) August 26, 2019
More of this!!!! #fullout Apology accepted. #justbe https://t.co/CcRGriZfXD- Jerry Mitchell (@jammyprod) August 26, 2019
The beauty of this is that we've started a dialogue and perhaps somewhere outside of NYC where this is accepted some mom or dad might let their boy dance and not be afraid. Visibility. Education. Forward movement. ???????? keep dancing boys!!! https://t.co/YkNP2QtQDj- ChristianDanteWhite (@dantechristian) August 26, 2019
Thank you @LaraSpencer & @GMA ? https://t.co/ODyUyL0ek3- Max Clayton (@MaxMClayton) August 26, 2019
Although, I think the issue was less about "dance" and more about the flippant mockery of a boy who doesn't categorically fall into what is deemed "masculine", I applaud @LaraSpencer for stepping up, owning her words and for her willingness to learn. https://t.co/N04RgbWULu- Joe Aaron Reid (@joeaaronreid) August 26, 2019
Maybe a thoughtless, insensitive moment might end up educating a few people. Thank you @laraSpencer for your apology.- Nigel Lythgoe OBE (@dizzyfeet) August 26, 2019
This is how you make an apology and learn and grow and bring people together. Thank you @LaraSpencer https://t.co/6epsbQbYWe- Jesse Swimm (@jswimm1) August 26, 2019
I have to give credit when credit is due. Thank you @GMA @LaraSpencer for apologizing and realizing your mistake. And YAY to all the boys out there who dance, sing, perform, act, paint, write, sculpt, and just be. Bravo to anyone who follows their heart.- Raymond J Lee (@raymondjlee) August 26, 2019
In response to Lara Spencer's comment, over 300 dancers from the Broadway and dance communities gathered together for a morning barre class in the middle of Times Square just outside of the Good Morning America studios. Check out Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall, Alex Wong, Garett Hawe, and more celebrating being male dancers!
I love Dance! We got together this morning outside @goodmorningamerica to celebrate our community! The world needs more dance! Here are some moments captured by my favorite photographer @murphymade ! #boysdancetoo #ballet #goodmorningamerica #dance #balletclass
A post shared by Travis Wall (@traviswall) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:59am PDT
? 300 DANCERS showed up for ballet class this morning in Times Square in front of @goodmorningamerica!! I am so proud and overwhelmed with the support from the dance community standing together on such an important issue. I almost didn't start dancing when I was young - I constantly said "dancing is only for girls". It took 2 years for my parents to convince me and I'm so glad I did. I hope the next generation of boys don't have to deal with the same type of bullying a lot of us had to deal with - we will not stand for it! #boysdancetoo . . #dancer #dancers #dancing
A post shared by Alex Wong Dance (@alexdwong) on Aug 26, 2019 at 7:22am PDT
Super inspired by everyone who showed up this morning for #GoodMorningBallet. Shout out to @iamcharliewilliams and @samquinn for organizing this incredible event. DO WHAT YOU LOVE Y'ALL! ???a??i???a??i??#BOYSDANCETOO
A post shared by Garett Hawe (@ghawe) on Aug 26, 2019 at 5:26am PDT
Boys Dance Too ? #boysdancetoo
A post shared by Travis Wall (@traviswall) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:30am PDT
So inspired by all the men and women who came out to Times Square this morning to support #GOODMORNINGBALLET . Feel no shame in doing what you love. #boysdancetoo
A post shared by Michael Fatica (@michaelfatica) on Aug 26, 2019 at 5:43am PDT
Cheering on all the multi-generational dancers at #BoysDanceToo @goodmorningamerica . Was so inspiring to see everyone show up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for this morning's protest. So proud. Congrats to all involved!!! Photo by @murphymade
A post shared by Chris Vo (@cvo_nyc) on Aug 26, 2019 at 7:17am PDT
@murphymade captured moments of our movement in Times Square this morning as only he could. Watching this dance community come together and stand up against bullying is something that I'll be processing for a long time. We are strong, disciplined, and unwavering in our support of each other. DANCE BELONGS TO EVERYONE. Huge thanks to @samquinn for helping plan it all and for @traviswall @robbiefairchild and @alexdwong for giving one of the most epic early morning ballet classes I have ever witnessed. #boysdancetoo Also, huge shout out to @tvmichaellee and @eshaners for sign and bullhorn help!!!
A post shared by Charlie Williams (@iamcharliewilliams) on Aug 26, 2019 at 7:09am PDT
GOOD MORNING, AMERICA! a??i?? We are here to show the world examples of strong male dancers and the incredible effect that dance has had on our lives. We stand up against bullying of any kind and encourage children to explore their own interests free of shame and toxic masculinity. #boysdancetoo
A post shared by The Ensemblist (@theensemblist) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:05am PDT
We are #strong. We are disciplined. We are #powerful. We are brave. We are #DANCERS! Thanks to everyone who organized and came out to support #GoodMorningBallet to remind the world that #BoysDanceToo! a??i?? "We are here to show the world examples of strong male dancers and the incredible effect that dance has had on our lives. We stand up against bullying of any kind and encourage children to explore their own interests free of shame and toxic masculinity." ???a??i?? #Dance #TimesSquare
A post shared by Christopher Rice (@chrisriceny) on Aug 26, 2019 at 7:21am PDT
Joining some of the biggest and brightest names in dance to take class this morning in Times Square. Celebrating the fact that #boysdancetoo!
A post shared by Michael Mahany (@michaelmahany) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:21am PDT
Came out of retirement for this one... #boysdancetoo
A post shared by Stephen Brower (@stephenbrower) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:09am PDT
The NY dance community does not play. They showed up this morning like ??? #boysdancetoo @LaraSpencer @GMA @traviswall pic.twitter.com/X08dcmB0yW- Erica Dorfler (@ericadorfler) August 26, 2019