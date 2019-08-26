Broadway Reacts to Lara Spencer's Apology on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Aug. 26, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer was at the center of a controversy after laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes.

"Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William - we'll see how long that lasts..." the host said in a segment in which Spencer reports the "buzziest stories of the day" in Pop News. She goes on to laugh at the thought of the prince taking ballet classes.

Lara Spencer has now issued an apology for her comment on air during Good Morning America, and the Broadway community is reacting. Check out responses from Jerry Mitchell, Telly Leung, Nigel Lythgoe, and more below!

In response to Lara Spencer's comment, over 300 dancers from the Broadway and dance communities gathered together for a morning barre class in the middle of Times Square just outside of the Good Morning America studios. Check out Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall, Alex Wong, Garett Hawe, and more celebrating being male dancers!

Boys Dance Too ? #boysdancetoo

Came out of retirement for this one... #boysdancetoo

