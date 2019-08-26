Exclusive Video: Regina Belle And Norm Lewis Sing 'A Whole New World' At D23's A Musical Celebration of ALADDIN

The magic came to life as hosts Scott Weinger ("Aladdin" animated film) and Linda Larkin ("Jasmine" animated film) took D23 Expo attendees on a magic carpet ride with a show-stopping evening of music and dance performances from stars of stage and screen in celebration of the upcoming in-home release of the live-action adaptation of Aladdin and Walt Disney Animation Studios'ALADDIN Walt Disney Signature Collection.

Check out the surprise appearance from legendary GRAMMY Award-winning singer Regina Belle who closed the show with a final performance of "A Whole New World" with Norm Lewis ("Scandal," "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway) in the video below!

Disney's newest live-action remake is Aladdin, and ahead of its release this Friday, May 24, critics are sharing their thoughts on the adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic. The film is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.





