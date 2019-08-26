Lara Spencer Apologizes For Laughing at Prince George Taking Ballet Classes: 'The Comment I Made Was Insensitive, It Was Stupid, and I'm Sorry'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is at the center of a controversy for her laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes.

On this morning's episode of Good Morning America, shortly after the 8am opening, host Spencer appeared to apologize for her comments which set the dance and theatre world on fire.

"I screwed up. I did," she said. "The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid, and I am sorry. I spoke with several members of the dance community over the last few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery that it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance. And last night, I sat down with three influential dancers who lived it - firsthand."

The host then went on to interview a trio of dance professionals about their experiences - Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels. The four were in agreement that they wanted to turn a "positive into a negative," with Fairchild describing the dance world as a "community of love."

They described experiences from their past, and gave advice for boys who wanted to but were afraid to jump into the dance world.

The host concluded, noting, "Words hurt. It was not my intention, but it was insensitive. I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to apologize personally to you and for you guys coming in here to sit and talk to me and to educate me. And again, I'm really sorry." The trio accepted her apology.

BroadwayWorld will bring you video shortly.





