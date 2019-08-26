Video: WEST SIDE STORY Star Rachel Zegler Takes On A HAMILTON Tune!

An Eliza is born! Rachel Zegler might be waiting to make her big screen debut in West Side Story, but in the meantime, the young star is still bringing her fab covers of our favorite show tunes to the smartphone screen.

Check out Rachel below doing a cover of "That Would Be Enough" from Hamilton!

Zegler, a 17-year old New Jersey High School student, will be making her film debut in debut opposite Ansel Elgort as Tony in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story.

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You