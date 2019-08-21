Wake Up With BWW 8/21: Jordin Sparks Joins WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jordin Sparks is headed to the diner as Broadway newest Jenna in Waitress! The recording artist will join the company from September 16-October 27.

Lincoln Center Theater will produce new musical Flying Over Sunset during its 2019-2020 season. The musical features book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance. The cast will be led by Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Recording artist Jordin Sparks will join the company of Broadway's Waitress in the role of Jenna from September 16 a?' October 27. This will mark her Broadway return after making her debut in 2010 in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.. (more...)

2) Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck Will Lead FLYING OVER SUNSET At Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of André Bishop, has announced it will produce a new musical during its 2019-2020 season. FLYING OVER SUNSET, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, will feature choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and will begin previews March 12, 2020 and open on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck will head the cast with additional casting to be announced at a later date.. (more...)

3) NYC's Playstation Theater To Close At The End of 2019

According to Variety, New York City venue, Playstation Theater, will close at the end of 2019.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: George Salazar Sings From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

In the video below hear George Salazar, Seymour in Pasadena Playhouse's upcoming production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, sing the cult classic 'Grow for Me' accompanied by Emily Marshall (Music Director of BE MORE CHILL). . (more...)

5) JERSEY BOYS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, ROCK OF AGES, and More Will Take Part in 20at20 Ticket Deal

The Off Broadway Alliance has announced that its hugely popular semi-annual ticket promotion, 20at20, will return from September 3 to September 22, 2019. 20at20 makes $20 tickets available to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes prior to curtain for 20 days.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: Meatloaf Joins the Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL in Performance

Audiences at Bat Out of Hell got quite the thrill when Meatloaf himself joined the cast on stage for a curtain call performance. Jam along to the video!

What we're watching: See How The New Musical THE WRONG MAN Made It To The Stage

MCC Theater presents the highly anticipated World Premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan.

Initially conceived as a solo-acoustic performance in which Golan sings the story, The Wrong Man has evolved over the last 10+ years into a full-length album, animated film, and now a musical developed with Warner Chappell Music. Go inside the show's creation and journey off-Broadway with its creator!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Robin De Jesus, who turns 35 today!

Robin De Jesus recently starred in the Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band. Other Broadway credits include: Wicked, In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage aux Folles (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Rent.

Select Off-Broadway and regional: Domesticated (Lincoln Center), In the Heights, Patti Issues, Mother Jones, Aladdin, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Grease and Godspell.

Select film: Camp, Hairbrained, Gun Hill Road, Elliot Loves, 11:55 Holyoke, Fat Girls.

Select TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "How to Make It in America." Cabaret: Crush to Crushed (54Below).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





