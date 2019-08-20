VIDEO: George Salazar Sings From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

In the video below, hear George Salazar, Seymour in Pasadena Playhouse's upcoming production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, sing the cult classic "Grow for Me" accompanied by Emily Marshall (Music Director of BE MORE CHILL).

The deliciously devious production featuring George Salazar (BE MORE CHILL), MJ Rodriguez (POSE), and Amber Riley (GLEE) as Audrey II begins Sep 17!

In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse), this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.

The design team features scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Danae McQueen; lighting design by Josh Epstein; sound design by Veronika Vorel; and choreography and puppet design by Sean Cawelti.



Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You