JERSEY BOYS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, ROCK OF AGES, and More Will Take Part in 20at20 Ticket Deal

The Off Broadway Alliance has announced that its hugely popular semi-annual ticket promotion, 20at20, will return from September 3 to September 22, 2019. 20at20 makes $20 tickets available to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes prior to curtain for 20 days.



Now in its 13th year, 20at20 has become one of New York's most eagerly anticipated promotions for people who want to see exciting shows at steeply discounted prices, making live, up-close-and-personal, up-to-the-minute, and classical theater accessible to everyone for about the price of a pizza. With over 30 options, 20at20 has something for everyone, including Tony Award Winning shows, The Play That Goes Wrong and Jersey Boys; Tony Nominated Rock of Ages; Drama Desk Winner of Best Musical Revival 2019, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; as well as family favorites, Blue Man Group, Gazillion Bubble Show & STOMP at over 20 venues including New World Stages, Cherry Lane Theatre, 59E59 and for the first- time as part of 20at20, venues 54 Below and The Green Room 42.



Peter Breger, President of the Off Broadway Alliance, said "We are thrilled to present 20at20 for its 13th year. It's a wonderful program that gives theatre lovers a chance to see shows they may not have considered seeing before, for only $20."



During 20at20, you can see six or seven of these shows for less than the price of one Broadway ticket. Just show up twenty minutes before curtain to purchase $20 tickets at the box office for participating productions. Here's your chance to catch up on shows you may have missed, get a sneak peek of the newest hits, or revisit a favorite show - all for just 20 bucks.



20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.



Full list of this year's 20at20 participants:

The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking

The Imbible: Rum and Pirates

Drunk Shakespeare

The Exes

Perfect Crime

A Musical About Star Wars

Naked Boys Singing

STOMP

Alice in Wonderland

Sistas The Musical

Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos

Caesar and Cleopatra

L.O.V.E.R.

The Play That Goes Wrong

American Moor

Katsura Sunshine's RAKUGO

Gazillion Bubble Show

Feinstein's/54 Below - Fern Hill

The Rat Pack Undead

ROCK OF AGES

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

That Physics Show

That Chemistry Show!

Laughing Liberally

#DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment

DaVinci & Michelangelo:

LIFE SUCKS.

Dust

Blue Man Group

All tickets subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. Offer valid only at the box office on the day of the performance twenty minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid September 3rd to September 22nd.





