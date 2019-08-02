Wake Up With BWW 8/2: SIX Will Come to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Six is officially coming to Broadway! The hit musical will open on Broadway this Spring at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 12, 2020. Performances begin on February 13, 2020.

MCP's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has found its director and music director! Two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden (Stage Director) and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Music Director) will unite to lead the production!

Casting has been announced for Almost Famous, a world premiere musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. The cast is led by Colin Donnell, Anika Larson, Drew Gehling, and more! Almost Famous will open the 2019-2020 Season at The Old Globe beginning September 13.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will open on Broadway this Spring at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) on March 12, 2020. Performances begin on February 13, 2020. Ticketing information will be announced at a later date. For updates please visit www.SIXonBway.com.. (more...)

2) Bringing Up Broadway: Three Things Musical Theatre Did for My Child (and for the World)

by Jenny Turknett

The benefits of musical theatre training extend far beyond learning to sing, dance, and act. It has the ability to facilitate attitudes of acceptance, the development of empathy, and even promote social change.. (more...)

3) Michael Arden and Stephen Oremus Will Direct and Music Direct MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden (Stage Director) and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Music Director) will unite to lead the Manhattan Concert Productions performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!. (more...)

4) Colin Donnell, Drew Gehling, Anika Larsen to Lead ALMOST FAMOUS at Old Globe

Producers Lia Vollack, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson today announced the cast and creative team for Almost Famous, a world premiere musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Almost Famous, which will open the 2019-2020 Season at The Old Globe (Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Managing Director Timothy J. Shields), is directed by Tony Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin and features original music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt. Performances will run September 13 a?' October 20, with an official opening night on September 27.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Head Into the Recording Studio With HADESTOWN

We're heading way down under the ground to get a look behind the scenes at the recording sessions for Hadestown's cast album. Check out this video to see Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and more recording 'Chant' from the show's Tony Award-winning score!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jennifer Damiano

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Ramin Karimloo releases album, 'From Now On,' today!

Tony® Award-nominated singer and performer Ramin Karimloo releases his second full-length album, From Now On, today, August 2nd, from Sony Masterworks Broadway. The 12-song collection places the consummate showman behind the mic for a series of musical theater and film covers that illuminate the range of his instantly recognizable voice.

BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'A Number' from the HALF TIME Cast Recording!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sony Masterworks Broadway will release HALF TIME (ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING), with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and additional music by Marvin Hamlisch and Ester Dean tomorrow, August 2. Produced by Scott M. Riesett (Ain't Too Proud, The Prom) and Matthew Sklar, the album features music from the Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin-written musical, which made its 2018 debut at Paper Mill Playhouse and tells the uplifting true story of ten New Jersey seniors with extraordinary dreams.

Check out an exclusive first listen of the album- "A Number," performed by the company!

What we're watching: Get a Look Backstage at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD With James Snyder!

Social Butterfly: Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy' at the HFPA Grants Banquet

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hosted its annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Beverly Wilshire. The organization presents funds to nonprofit entertainment-related organizations and scholarship programs.

Among those in attendance were Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein who performed a mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy, originally by Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary-Louise Parker, who turns 55 today!

Parker was last seen on Broadway in Heisenberg in 2016. Other credits include: The Snow Geese [Broadway], Hedda Gabler [Broadway], Dead Man's Cell Phone [Off-Broadway], Escape: 6 Ways to Get Away (2) [Broadway], Reckless [Broadway], Proof[Broadway], Proof [Off-Broadway], Communicating Doors [Off-Broadway], How I Learned to Drive [Off-Broadway], Bus Stop [Broadway], Four Dogs and a Bone [Off-Broadway], Babylon Gardens [Off-Broadway], Prelude to a Kiss [Broadway], Prelude to a Kiss [Off-Broadway], and The Art of Success [Off-Broadway].

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





