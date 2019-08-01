Michael Arden and Stephen Oremus Will Direct and Music Direct MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden (Stage Director) and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Music Director) will unite to lead the Manhattan Concert Productions performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

The performance will be held at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. The show features a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, a stunning professional cast and creative team, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.

On Broadway, Arden directed Once on This Island and the hugely successful revival of Spring Awakening. He has performed extensively in TV, film, Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Oremus, a sought-after music director, orchestrator and arranger, received Tony awards for his orchestrations of Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots.

Tickets, starting at $75, will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:00am. The exclusive pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 10:00am and runs through Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:00am only. Use pre-sale discount code JOSEPH20 to receive 20% off all seats during this time. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721- 6500; or by visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and father Jacob, and his beautiful coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, the story follows Joseph's trials and tribulations, saving Egypt from famine and eventually making his way back home.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).





