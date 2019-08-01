VIDEO: Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy' at the HFPA Grants Banquet

Aug. 1, 2019  

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hosted its annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Beverly Wilshire. The organization presents funds to nonprofit entertainment-related organizations and scholarship programs.

Among those in attendance were Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein who performed a mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy, originally by Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland.

Watch the video below!

Platt received a Grammy® Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His credits also include The Book of Mormon on stage and films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others.

Feldstein made her Broadway debut in Hello, Dolly! Film credits include Booksmart, Lady Bird, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and The Female Brain.



