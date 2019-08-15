Wake Up With BWW 8/15: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Broadway and Tour Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Broadway in Bryant Park has its final performance today! This week's performances will feature the casts of The Phantom of the Opera (Ben Crawford, Kaley Ann Voorhies, Paul A. Schaefer); Mean Girls (Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Danielle Wade); Frankenstein; Tootsie (Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Britney Coleman, Shina Ann Morris, Diana Vaden).

New casting has been announced for Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and tour! Stars of the First National Tour, including Jessica Phillips ('Heidi Hansen'), Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll ('Cynthia Murphy'), Jared Goldsmith('Jared Kleinman') and Phoebe Koyabe ('Alana Beck') will reprise their critically acclaimed roles on Broadway this fall; Toronto company members Jessica Sherman ('Heidi Hansen'), Claire Rankin ('Cynthia Murphy'), Stephanie La Rochelle ('Zoe Murphy') and Alessandro Costantini ('Jared Kleinman') will hit the road for the second year of Dear Evan Hansen's recording-breaking North American Tour.

Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich has announced several casting changes for the Broadway and North American touring productions of the Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Records Voice Memo as Kristoff From FROZEN For Jimmy Fallon's Kids

by Stage Tube

Jonathan Groff appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where he took time to record voice memos for Fallon's children as Kristoff, his character from Frozen!. (more...)

3) Check Out An All New Photo of Lea Salonga, Jett Pangan, and Nyoy Volante in SWEENEY TODD!

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Lea Salonga will take on the role of Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's classic musical SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines. The show culminates Atlantis' 20th Anniversary Season in 2019. She stars opposite Jett Pangan in the title role.. (more...)

4) FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Tour Year Two Casting And Dates Announced; Yehezkel Lazarov To Continue As 'Tevye'

Following a critically-acclaimed first year on tour, Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov, will continue his celebrated performance as Tevye in Year 2 of the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. Additional casting and upcoming tour dates have also been announced.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: SIX The Musical Performs At Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert

The cast of SIX the musical took to the stage at Broadway in Chicago's summer concert earlier this week to give audiences a taste of the hit musical! Check out the video!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Renee Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and more perform today at Broadway in Bryant Park

The final week of Broadway in Bryant Park is upon us! This week's performances will feature the casts of The Phantom of the Opera (Ben Crawford, Kaley Ann Voorhies, Paul A. Schaefer); Mean Girls (Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Danielle Wade); Frankenstein; Tootsie (Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Britney Coleman, Shina Ann Morris, Diana Vaden).

What we're geeking out over: The Blonds Announced Partnership With MOULIN ROUGE! at NYFW

The Blonds first brought glitter, glamour and drama to the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows in February 2017. This September, the avant-garde ready-to-wear designers will return to NYFW: The Shows to debut an off-site theatrical collaboration with Moulin Rouge!The Musical on September 9th, 2019, at 9PM at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street), home of the hit musical.

Co-founded by designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond, The Blonds' Spring 2020 Runway show will feature collection looks inspired by Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This marks the first of its kind off-site theatrical collaboration debut for the brand, offering guests a unique, never-before-seen runway experience.

What we're watching: Tina Fey Heads Home To Philly To Kick-Off MEAN GIRLS Ticket Sales!

MEAN GIRLS show creator and book writer, Tina Fey, was on hand at the KImmel Center, in her hometown of Philadelphia this week to kick off ticket sales for the national tour of Mean Girls!

At the event, Tina sat down with longtime friend and the inspiration for the beloved MEAN GIRLS character of the same name, Damian Holbrook, for a creative conversation about the show and more! Check out a clip from the evening!

Social Butterfly: 'Day-O' Songwriter Spends 95th Birthday at BEETLEJUICE with Post-Show Sing-Along!

Lord Burgess, the songwriter of "Day-O," just stopped by the Winter Garden Theatre to celebrate his 95th birthday with the cast of BEETLEJUICE. Watch as the audience joins in for a special post-show sing-along!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





