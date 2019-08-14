The Blonds Announced Partnership With MOULIN ROUGE! at NYFW

The Blonds first brought glitter, glamour and drama to the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows in February 2017. This September, the avant-garde ready-to-wear designers will return to NYFW: The Shows to debut an off-site theatrical collaboration with Moulin Rouge! The Musical on September 9th, 2019, at 9PM at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street), home of the hit musical.

Co-founded by designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond, The Blonds' Spring 2020 Runway show will feature collection looks inspired by Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This marks the first of its kind off-site theatrical collaboration debut for the brand, offering guests a unique, never-before-seen runway experience.

The event will also celebrate the eagerly-anticipated release of the original Broadway cast recording of Moulin Rouge! The Musical produced by Grammy-nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers on House of Iona/RCA Records.

"We are so inspired by every facet of Moulin Rouge! Both the film and the stage adaptation," said Phillipe and David Blond. "The costumes, music and storytelling is something that resonates with us and we are so excited that for one night only The Blonds will take over the Moulin Rouge!"

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 masterpiece, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher), has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), features choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) and music production by Matt Stine.

Director Alex Timbers said, "I'm thrilled that The Blonds and Moulin Rouge! The Musical are collaborating on this special event which will be an unforgettable celebration of fashion, theater and music."

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (makeup design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

THE BLONDS x Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a collaboration between various partners in the Endeavor network, including IMG, Endeavor Experiences, WME and Endeavor Content. The Blonds' show will be produced by FOCUS., IMG's full-service creative and event production company tailored to the fashion industry, and will be listed on the NYFW: The Shows official calendar, available at NYFW.com.

"THE BLONDS x Moulin Rouge! The Musical shows why New York leads Fashion Weeks globally. It is the epitome of New York's creativity, ingenuity and showmanship," remarks Ivan Bart, President of IMG Models & IMG Fashion Properties. "NYFW: The Shows is proud to feature this one-of-a-kind collaboration, bringing together a designer with whom we've had a longstanding supportive relationship and a musical that embodies the power of creative collaboration between our diverse teams at Endeavor."





