Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Jared Goldsmith and Phoebe Koyabe Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway; Plus Tour Cast Changes!

Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich has announced several casting changes for the Broadway and North American touring productions of the Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

Stars of the First National Tour, including Jessica Phillips ('Heidi Hansen'), Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll ('Cynthia Murphy'), Jared Goldsmith ('Jared Kleinman') and Phoebe Koyabe ('Alana Beck') will reprise their critically acclaimed roles on Broadway this fall; Toronto company members Jessica Sherman ('Heidi Hansen'), Claire Rankin ('Cynthia Murphy'), Stephanie La Rochelle ('Zoe Murphy') and Alessandro Costantini ('Jared Kleinman') will hit the road for the second year of Dear Evan Hansen's recording-breaking North American Tour.

"Dear Evan Hansen is so fortunate to attract some of the best talent on Broadway and beyond for each of our productions," Mindich said. "We are grateful to feature some stunning Broadway debuts, as well as revered theater actors in these authentic portrayals of very complex characters. I'm thrilled we're able to maintain the excellence of this show as we continue our third year on Broadway and head into our second year on a national tour.

As previously announced, Ivan Hernandez and Ann Sanders assumed the roles of Larry and Cynthia Murphy on Broadway beginning August 6. Noll (taking over from Sanders), Goldsmith and Koyabe will join the Broadway company on October 22, the latter two making their Broadway debuts at the Music Box Theater; Jessica Phillips will join the Broadway company on November 26, 2019, succeeding Lisa Brescia in the role of Heidi Hansen. Jane Pfitsch also joins the Broadway company from the tour as a Heidi/Cynthia understudy, beginning November 5.

In addition to Sherman, Rankin, La Rochelle and Costantini, the full cast for the second year of the Dear Evan Hansen national tour includes Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan (who begins September 17), Noah Kieserman as Connor, John Hemphill as Larry, Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana (through November 3) and Samantha Williams as Alana (beginning Nov 5), Sam Primack as the Evan Alternate, and understudies David Jeffery, Matthew Kemp, Asher Muldoon, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Kelsey Venter and Maria Wirries. The new company begins performances in Milwaukee on September 24.

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Lisa Brescia, Ann Sanders, Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Samantha Williams, and Michael Lee Brown (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Jessica Bogart, Lorna Courtney, Dan Macke, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen.

The current National Tour company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Ben Levi Ross, Maggie McKenna, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Marrick Smith, Aaron Lazar, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Stephen Christopher Anthony (Evan alternate), Noah Kieserman, Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Asher Muldoon, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton, and Maria Wirries.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.





