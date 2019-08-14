BWW TV: Tina Fey Heads Home To Philly To Kick-Off MEAN GIRLS Ticket Sales!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

MEAN GIRLS show creator and book writer, Tina Fey, was on hand at the KImmel Center, in her hometown of Philadelphia this week to kick off ticket sales for the national tour of Mean Girls!

At the event, Tina sat down with longtime friend and the inspiration for the beloved MEAN GIRLS character of the same name, Damian Holbrook, for a creative conversation about the show and more! Check out a clip from the evening below!

Mean Girls-the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Picturesbased on the hit film-will be coming to the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Academy of Music from November 19 - December 1.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999, online at www.kimmelcenter.org, or at the Kimmel Center Box Office. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling 215-790-5883. See www.kimmelcenter.org for more information.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winnerJeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.





