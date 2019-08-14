VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Records Voice Memo as Kristoff From FROZEN For Jimmy Fallon's Kids

Jonathan Groff appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon last night, where he took time to record voice memos for Fallon's children as Kristoff, his character from Frozen!

"It's hard when you meet a kid to say 'I'm Kristoff in Frozen,'" Groff said. "They're like, 'You're not blond, you're not a cartoon, I don't know what you're talking about.'"

Watch the adorable video below!

Groff is set to return to the New York Stage in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors! On November 22nd, Groff will return as THE VOICE of "Kristoff" in Disney's highly anticipated "Frozen 2." In 2018, Groff appeared as Bobby Darin in the "The Bobby Darin Story" at the 92nd Street Y. He previously received a 2016 Tony Award nomination for his performance as King George III in the Pulitzer Prize winning production of Hamilton on Broadway, which also won 11 TONY AWARDS that year. Groff made his Broadway debut as Melchior in Spring Awakening, for which he received a Theatre World Award, as well as Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations. His Off-Broadway credits include A New Brain (Encores!), Hamilton, The Bacchae, and Hair (The Public Theater); The Submission (MCC Theatre); and Craig Lucas' The Singing Forest and Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award). He starred in Deathtrap on the West End and in Red in Los Angeles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You