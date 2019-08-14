FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Tour Year Two Casting And Dates Announced; Yehezkel Lazarov To Continue As 'Tevye'

Following a critically-acclaimed first year on tour, Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov, will continue his celebrated performance as Tevye in Year 2 of the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. Additional casting and upcoming tour dates have also been announced.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this Tony Award®-nominated production is directed by Tony-Award winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast will feature return performances from Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan Von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Ruthy Froch as Hodel and Danny Arnold as Tevye in select cities. Additional casting

includes Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Emma Taylor Schwartz as Shprintze, Carly Post as Bielke, Nick Siccone as Motel, Nic Casaula as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka and Andrew Hendrick as Constable. The ensemble includes Jessica Altchiler, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, NIcholas Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Cam Cote, David Scott Curtis, David Ferguson, Kelly Glyptis, Michael Greenberg, Yochai Greenfeld, Bennett J. Leeds, Sam McLellan, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Alynn Rinah Parola, Gray Randolph, Cassandra Surianello, Brooke Wetterhahn and Scott Willits.

Year 2 performances will begin August 20 in Fort Worth, TX. The tour will visit more than 40 cities in its second year including Miami, Boston, Houston and New Orleans.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Below is a full list of engagements for Fiddler on the Roof during its second season on tour:

Fort Worth, TX, August 20 - 25, 2019

Oklahoma City, OK September 24 - 29, 2019

Indianapolis, IN, October 1 - 6, 2019

Grand Rapids, MI. October 8 - 13, 2019

Akron, OH, October 15 - 16, 2019

Toledo, OH. October 17 - 20, 2019

Jackson, MS, October 22, 2019

Columbus, GA, October 23 - 24, 2019

Wilmington, NC, October 26 - 27, 2019

Miami, FL, October 29 - November 3, 2019

Tampa, FL, November 5 - 10, 2019

West Palm Beach, FL, November 12 - 17, 2019

Norfolk, VA, November 19 - 24, 2019

Washington, DC, December 10 - 15, 2019

Utica, NY, December 18 - 19, 2019

New Brunswick, NJ, December 20 - 22, 2019

Burlington, VT, December 23, 2019

Paducah, KY, December 26, 2019

Knoxville, TN, December 27 - 29, 2019

Boise, ID, January 3 - 5, 2020

Portland, OR, January 7 - 12, 2020

Seattle, WA, January 14 - 19, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT, January 21 - 26, 2020

Tempe, AZ, January 28 - Feb 2, 2020

Fort Wayne, IN February 5, 2020

Lexington, KY February 6 - 9, 2020

Providence, RI February 11 - 16, 2020

Schenectady, NY February 18 - 23, 2020

Boston, MA February 25 - March 8, 2020

Detroit, MI March 10 - 15, 2020

Kansas City, MO March 17 - 22, 2020

Houston, TX March 24 - 29, 2020

Orange, TX March 30, 2020

College Station, TX March 31 - April 1, 2020

LaFayette, LA April 2, 2020

Chattanooga, TN April 4 - 5, 2020

Richmond, VA April 7 - 12, 2020

Fayetteville, AR April 14 - 19, 2020

Elmira, NY April 21 - 23, 2020

Scranton, PA April 24 - 26, 2020

Montreal, PQ April 28 - May 3, 2020

Binghmaton, NY May 5 - 6, 2020

Wilmington, DE May 7 - 10, 2020

New Orleans, LA May 12 - 17, 2020

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Ted Sperling, scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award- nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I, My Fair Lady), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.





