Wake Up With BWW 8/10: Madonna is Working on a Screenplay With Diablo Cody, and More!

Madonna revealed on Instagram that she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody! She posted a video, featuring herself and Cody, with a caption that reads, "When you're stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about...?" plus a string of emojis. There are no details as to what the film may be about.

Plus, we're checking in with Birdland's Jim Caruso, who is telling us even more about the club's history and what viewers can expect from the new pay-per-view series, Radio Free Birdland.

1) Broadway Books: 10 Books on Set Design to Read While Staying Inside!

by Stephi Wild

These books, many of which were written by current or former set designers, take a deep dive into what the art is all about, how to get started, what research goes into the craft, and even how to design on a budget!. (more...)

2) BWW Review: BLINDNESS, Donmar Warehouse

by Cindy Marcolina

The buzz that usually pervades the West End is subdued, even on a Saturday afternoon with the sun shining bright and hot. London still has that feel of a city straight out of a post-apocalyptic film. In a world where all of a sudden theatre as we know it has become a potential threat to the health of the public, the Donmar has managed to reopen in a Covid-safe and all-around exceptionally comforting new version of itself. However, whether youa??re reaching it from Covent Garden or Oxford Street, ita??s impossible to escape the view of all the theatres that still have their doors locked and their windows obscured.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: HOWARD, Disney+

by Eleni Cashell

If you've never heard of Howard Ashman, you'd definitely be familiar with his work. A supremely talented lyricist, he worked on Disney classics including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty And The Beast. Howard is a new documentary on Disney+ which tells his (until now) remarkable untold story.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: What Is Birdland? Jim Caruso Explains and Previews New Series, Radio Free Birdland!

We're checking in with Birdland's Jim Caruso, who is telling us even more about the club's history and what viewers can expect from the new pay-per-view series, Radio Free Birdland.. (more...)

5) Broadway Rewind: TITANIC Sails On Again in Concert!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Today we rewind to 2014, when Manhattan Concert Productions brought back Titanic. Titanic made its Broadway debut in 1997 to critical acclaim, winning five Tony Awards including the award for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Liz Callaway's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm! Learn more and get tickets here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Manon Lescaut, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Madonna revealed on Instagram that she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody!

She posted a video, featuring herself and Cody, with a caption that reads, "When you're stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about...?" plus a string of emojis.

There are no details as to what the film may be about, but in the video, Madonna is heard describing a costume from her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, leading some to believe it could be a biopic of the music star's life.

What we're watching: Mykal Kilgore, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith And More Sing 'Everybody Rejoice (Brand New Day)'

Joining performers are Mykal Kilgore (Songs For A New World), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Destinee Rea (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Antoine L. Smith (MJ The Musical), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Kwame Remy (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Int'l Tour), Carlita Victoria (Hairspray/Tuacahn), Wes Barnes (Jesus Christ Superstar, US Tour), Ayesha Cortinas (A Chorus Line/Hollywood Bowl), Jason Williams (A Bronx Tale, US National Tour), Khori Rogers (Moulin Rouge), Ramon Owens (Beetlejuice), Collin Heyward (Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre), and Michelle West (Aladdin, North American Tour). Direction is by Collin. L. Howard, choreography by Carlita Victoria with Associate Choreographer Ramone Owens, music arrangements by David Dabbon (Beetlejuice, Dance Arrangement), editing by Neville Braithwaite, and audio engineering by David Hoffman.

Social Butterfly: Sir Patrick Stewart Continues #ASonnetADay With Sonnet 107

