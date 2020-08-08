VIDEO: Madonna is Working on a Screenplay With Diablo Cody

No details have been announced, but some believe it is a biopic of Madonna's life.

Madonna revealed on Instagram that she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody!

She posted a video, featuring herself and Cody, with a caption that reads, "When you're stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about...?" plus a string of emojis.

There are no details as to what the film may be about, but in the video, Madonna is heard describing a costume from her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, leading some to believe it could be a biopic of the music star's life.

"The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?" Cody is heard asking in the video, to which Madonna replies, "Yeah. Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it's cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it."

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You