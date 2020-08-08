VIDEO: Madonna is Working on a Screenplay With Diablo Cody
No details have been announced, but some believe it is a biopic of Madonna's life.
Madonna revealed on Instagram that she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody!
She posted a video, featuring herself and Cody, with a caption that reads, "When you're stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about...?" plus a string of emojis.
There are no details as to what the film may be about, but in the video, Madonna is heard describing a costume from her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, leading some to believe it could be a biopic of the music star's life.
"The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?" Cody is heard asking in the video, to which Madonna replies, "Yeah. Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it's cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it."
Watch the video below!
with multiple injuries what do you do.? ...........Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about..............??????? #nuts #iconic #walk #serve #diablo
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 7, 2020 at 6:39pm PDT
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...
Disney Employee Pulls the Curtain Back on What it is Like to Work at Disney World During the Pandemic
Rolling Stone has reported on a conversation they had with one Disney World employee, pulling the curtain back on issues of safety, whether social dis...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...
Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group's GODSPELL Takes Bows as First Equity-Approved Musical
The first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association has officially begun performances. Berkshire Theatre Group's Godsp...