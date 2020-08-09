VIDEO: Mykal Kilgore, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith And More Sing 'Everybody Rejoice (Brand New Day)'
The video was created for the Darkness RISING Project.
Darkness RISING Project is a 501 (c3) composed of singers and musicians from the Black Broadway community whose purpose is to help those in the Black community begin conversations about mental health, provide access to resources, and erase the negative stigma of mental health issues. Founder Carlita Victoria said,"Communities of color have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and economic insecurity, coupled with trauma from systemic racism and police brutality. It is important for our organization to use our platform to bring a sense of hope not only to the Black community, but also the global community."
In response to the US Census Bureau's recent report that a third of Americans now show signs of clinical depression and anxiety, Darkness RISING Project assembled a team of Broadway actors to perform "Everybody Rejoice (Brand New Day)" from the musical "The Wiz" (music by George Faison, Timothy Graphenreed & Luther Vandross; lyrics by Charlie Smalls.)
Joining performers are Mykal Kilgore (Songs For A New World), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Destinee Rea (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Antoine L. Smith (MJ The Musical), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Kwame Remy (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Int'l Tour), Carlita Victoria (Hairspray/Tuacahn), Wes Barnes (Jesus Christ Superstar, US Tour), Ayesha Cortinas (A Chorus Line/Hollywood Bowl), Jason Williams (A Bronx Tale, US National Tour), Khori Rogers (Moulin Rouge), Ramon Owens (Beetlejuice), Collin Heyward (Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre), and Michelle West (Aladdin, North American Tour). Direction is by Collin. L. Howard, choreography by Carlita Victoria with Associate Choreographer Ramone Owens, music arrangements by David Dabbon (Beetlejuice, Dance Arrangement), editing by Neville Braithwaite, and audio engineering by David Hoffman.
Check out the video below!
