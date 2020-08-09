BWW Interview: What Is Birdland? Jim Caruso Explains and Previews New Series, Radio Free Birdland!

Is it more about jazz or Broadway?

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, beginning August 11, Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld, will present "Radio Free Birdland"- a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

This continues a long history of Birdland delivering exceptional entertainment to the masses. The iconic venue has been bringing live music to New York City since it's opening in 1949. The iconic club made its name booking premier jazz acts on the stage, and has since included Broadway, pop, cabaret and comedy on the roster. For the first time since quarantine started, the Birdland family is excited to be one of the first live music venues in New York City to virtually re-open for twice-weekly concerts, offering work to beloved performers, and bringing life back to West 44 Street!

Below, we're checking in with Birdland's Jim Caruso, who is telling us even more about the club's history and what viewers can expect from the new series!

When/how did your relationship with Birdland begin?

After a few years of hosting Cast Party at other venues, we packed our microphones and big dreams and ran to Birdland on July 5, 2004. The PR gods were on our side, and we got a huge spread in the New York Times celebrating what we were doing, and the rest was show biz history! There were lines of people down the block waiting to join in on the late-night fun.

What would you say is the biggest misconception that people have about Birdland?

Birdland first opened on 52nd Street in 1949, and was a bastion of jazz music. Named after Charlie "Bird" Parker, the stage was headquarters for a who's who of jazz: Count Basie , John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie Miles Davis , and many more. So the conception might still be that the bookings are exclusively jazz-based. Happily, owner Gianni Valenti understood that since the club is now on West 44th Street in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District, it would make sense to open the stage to other sounds on Monday nights. Of course, with the new addition of the downstairs Birdland Theater two years ago, we became a show biz multiplex! I've been able to join Ryan Paternite , who has always booked the jazz, and we've stretched out with comedy, cabaret, reviews, burlesque, and spoken word. If it's quality entertainment, we want it!

I know there must be many- but can you share any past Birdland performances that stand out as being extra special?

There have been thousands of memorable moments at Cast Party alone! A couple had their wedding reception in our audience, and the groom sang "I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" in the original key. Liza announced her divorce on our stage. Colleen Ballinger made her live debut as " Miranda Sings ." Betty Comden performed "One Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man" several months before she died. There have been proposals. There have been wipe-outs getting to the stage. There have been heart-stopping, genius performances, and a few so awful the performers should have been arrested for loitering in front of a microphone. But through it all, it's been a whole lot of happiness. Who knew that a weird, show-biz adjacent side-gig would come to mean so much to me?

What's been the most rewarding part of being a part of Birdland?

For me, being part of a cultural treasure like Birdland has been an honor. The club has the luxury of worldwide name recognition. But that don't keep a music room open for so many years. Between the perfect location, excellent sound and lights, great food and quality service, Birdland is a dream venue. Of course the music is what has made the club historic, and as Herbie Hancock said, "To work at Birdland means you've really arrived on the scene." The roster of extraordinary talent that has appeared on the Birdland stage, and now in the Birdland Theater, runs the gamut from jazz legends to Broadway superstars, cabaret divas and the most buzzed-about up-and-comers.

What are you most excited about in launching this new series with BroadwayWorld?

The word "excited" doesn't even come close to how I feel about this new series! "Giddy" might be closer to reality! These safe, socially-distanced concerts will provide a bit of joy. With the purveying anxiety in the world right now, I know that the audience needs that outlet. And performers need to feel worthwhile...they are ESSENTIAL in every sense of the word. I've always known that Birdland would play an important role in the comeback of New York City. It's going to take some time for people to feel comfortable sitting side by side in a theater or music room. But New York City knows how to come back. It's what we do.

The "Radio Free Birdland" Concert Series will be presented on the BroadwayWorld Events streaming platform. Longtime Birdland staffers Ryan Paternite produces and directs and Jim Caruso serves as producer. Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events.

Performers will include Paulo Szot, Kate Rockwell, Aisha de Haas, Max von Essen (with special guest Nick Adams), Julie Halston, Jessica Vosk, Jim Brickman, Nikki Renee Daniels, Billy Stritch, Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis, Christopher Sieber, Janis Siegel, Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, Natalie Douglas, Amanda Green, Monty Alexander, Houston Person, Telly Leung, Ken Peplowski, The Skivvies, The Louis Armstrong Centennial Band, Christina Bianco, Gabrielle Stravelli, and many more.

For tickets and more visit events.broadwayworld.com!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You