Broadway Rewind: TITANIC Sails On Again in Concert!

Today we rewind to 2014!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, when Manhattan Concert Productions brought back Titanic. Titanic made its Broadway debut in 1997 to critical acclaim, winning five Tony Awards including the award for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone.

The 2014 reunited much of the original cast, including: Becky Ann Baker, Michael Cerveris, John Cunningham, Brian d'Arcy James and more. This concert was produced by Manhattan Concert Productions and featured a chorus of 200 singers from across the country. It was conducted by original musical director, music supervisor, and conductor Kevin Stites, choreographed by Liza Gennaro, and directed by Don Stephenson.

Go inside rehearsals below!

