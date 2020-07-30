Wake Up With BWW 7/30: Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twitter.

A private reading of Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical about the legendary composing family, will take place this month, ahead of special presentations at Carnegie Hall in 2021. The cast will include Anthony Rapp, Justin Matthew Sargent, Ruby Lewis, and more!

2) Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, & More in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series RATCHED

Netflix has shared the first look at upcoming new series Ratched! From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. . (more...)

3) Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions

Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twitter.. (more...)

4) Anthony Rapp, Justin Matthew Sargent, and Ruby Lewis Will Lead The Cast Of A Private Reading Of STEVE AOKI'S MOZART2 THE NEW MUSICAL

Timeless Stage & Screen and YM&U Group announced today that a private reading of Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical about the legendary composing family, will take place this month, ahead of special presentations at Carnegie Hall in 2021.. (more...)

5) IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Opens Up About Why The Film Needs a Big Screen Release

by TV News Desk

Back in April, the release date of the highly-anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights was pushed back from June 2020 to June 18, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Yesterday, July 29, he chatted with beloved Broadway beltress Shoshana Bean!

What we're watching: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represented and on life after Hamilton. During her conversation with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Soo shed some light on the debated gasp her character lets out at the conclusion of the Broadway show. Phillipa Soo first asked SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham what they thought the gasp represented with Julia Cunningham saying "I thought it was a breaking of the [fourth] wall, like why the story is called Hamilton, this is the point where it's gone and people are hearing the story, a gasp." And Cagle saying "I felt like she was seeing him because we were jumping several years ahead to her death, but I think in that time she was also realizing she had told his story."

