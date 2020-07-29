Anthony Rapp, Justin Matthew Sargent, and Ruby Lewis Will Lead The Cast Of A Private Reading Of STEVE AOKI'S MOZART2 THE NEW MUSICAL

The cast will also feature Robert Cuccioli, Grace Field, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer.

Timeless Stage & Screen and YM&U Group announced today that a private reading of Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical about the legendary composing family, will take place this month, ahead of special presentations at Carnegie Hall in 2021.

The reading will feature Broadway stars Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Leopold, Grace Field (Disney on Broadway, Hercules) as Aloysia, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, In The Heights) as Constanze, Ruby Lewis (Paramour) as Nan, Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then) as Salierii, and Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) as Mozart, among other leading talents.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sister, Nan, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be recognized in the male-dominated 18th century court. When the young virtuosa (who is perhaps even more talented than her prolific younger brother) is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavors, she rebels. In this untold story of the greatest composer of all time, two siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy, and redemption.

Continuing the American musical's impressive tradition of creative radicalism, Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical features music from the famed EDM superstar and various artists, with book & lyrics by Tegan Summer, an original score by Gregory Nabours, story by Mr. Summer and Colette Freedman and dynamic choreography by Dwight Rhoden & Desmond Richardson, with Ferly Prado.

Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

