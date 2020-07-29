Anthony Rapp, Justin Matthew Sargent, and Ruby Lewis Will Lead The Cast Of A Private Reading Of STEVE AOKI'S MOZART2 THE NEW MUSICAL
The cast will also feature Robert Cuccioli, Grace Field, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer.
Timeless Stage & Screen and YM&U Group announced today that a private reading of Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical about the legendary composing family, will take place this month, ahead of special presentations at Carnegie Hall in 2021.
The reading will feature Broadway stars Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Leopold, Grace Field (Disney on Broadway, Hercules) as Aloysia, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, In The Heights) as Constanze, Ruby Lewis (Paramour) as Nan, Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then) as Salierii, and Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) as Mozart, among other leading talents.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sister, Nan, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be recognized in the male-dominated 18th century court. When the young virtuosa (who is perhaps even more talented than her prolific younger brother) is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavors, she rebels. In this untold story of the greatest composer of all time, two siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy, and redemption.
Continuing the American musical's impressive tradition of creative radicalism, Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical features music from the famed EDM superstar and various artists, with book & lyrics by Tegan Summer, an original score by Gregory Nabours, story by Mr. Summer and Colette Freedman and dynamic choreography by Dwight Rhoden & Desmond Richardson, with Ferly Prado.
Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing
Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry....
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments
A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments....
Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and More Will Lead New Digital Musical A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL
World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode m...
BWW Exclusive: How THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Brought Theatre Back to Seoul and Is Giving Hope to Shows Around the World
Korea! As BroadwayWorld reported in April, the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera resumed performances in Seoul on April 23- just weeks after the ...