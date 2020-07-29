VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON

Phillipa Soo Shared - 'It Was an Exploration for me Every Day'

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represented and on life after Hamilton. During her conversation with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Soo shed some light on the debated gasp her character lets out at the conclusion of the Broadway show. Phillipa Soo first asked SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham what they thought the gasp represented with Julia Cunningham saying "I thought it was a breaking of the [fourth] wall, like why the story is called Hamilton, this is the point where it's gone and people are hearing the story, a gasp." And Cagle saying "I felt like she was seeing him because we were jumping several years ahead to her death, but I think in that time she was also realizing she had told his story."

Phillipa Soo told the SiriusXM hosts how she "just love hearing what people think" adding that "I would not be able to tell you what I was thinking precisely in that moment when it was shot. Night to night it was different. But yes, the character of Eliza sees Hamilton or sees that legacy or sees that orphanage ... or sees her kids telling her story. It was an exploration for me every day because you do a show eight times a week for a year and you find new things every single time."

