VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON
Phillipa Soo Shared - 'It Was an Exploration for me Every Day'
Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represented and on life after Hamilton. During her conversation with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Soo shed some light on the debated gasp her character lets out at the conclusion of the Broadway show. Phillipa Soo first asked SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham what they thought the gasp represented with Julia Cunningham saying "I thought it was a breaking of the [fourth] wall, like why the story is called Hamilton, this is the point where it's gone and people are hearing the story, a gasp." And Cagle saying "I felt like she was seeing him because we were jumping several years ahead to her death, but I think in that time she was also realizing she had told his story."
Phillipa Soo told the SiriusXM hosts how she "just love hearing what people think" adding that "I would not be able to tell you what I was thinking precisely in that moment when it was shot. Night to night it was different. But yes, the character of Eliza sees Hamilton or sees that legacy or sees that orphanage ... or sees her kids telling her story. It was an exploration for me every day because you do a show eight times a week for a year and you find new things every single time."
SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham airs Mondays through Fridays at 3:00 pm PT.
Watch clips below!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing
Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry....
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments
A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments....
Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and More Will Lead New Digital Musical A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL
World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode m...
BWW Exclusive: How THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Brought Theatre Back to Seoul and Is Giving Hope to Shows Around the World
Korea! As BroadwayWorld reported in April, the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera resumed performances in Seoul on April 23- just weeks after the ...