Wake Up With BWW 7/23: Ellen's Stardust Diner May Close Permanently, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, currently owes rent in the amount of $618,459.22, according to recent photo posted in the I Love NYC Facebook group. If the debt is not paid by August 7, the landlord will assume possession of the premises.

Broadway Records will release a live album of Nick Cordero's 2019 Feinstein's/54 Below show- Live Your Life. The album is due to arrive on September 17.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Gee, Anthony Fauci' in Latest Parody!

by Stage Tube

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow sings a desperate plea to Anthony Fauci to save us from misinformation. Check out the West Side Story spoof below!. (more...)

2) Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?

BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, currently owes rent in the amount of $618,459.22, according to recent photo posted in the I Love NYC Facebook group. If the debt is not paid by August 7, the landlord will assume possession of the premises. . (more...)

3) By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, through August 5th!. (more...)

4) Breaking: Nick Cordero's LIVE YOUR LIFE Show at Feinstein's/54 Below Will Be Released as a Live Album

As the theatre community continues to mourn the passing of Nick Cordero, who passed away earlier this month, his voice will continue to be heard. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, announced on Instagram today that Broadway Records will release a live album of his 2019 Feinstein's/54 Below show- Live Your Life. The album is due to arrive on September 17.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: How The Tin Can Brothers Are Giving Animation a New Voice with Garbage Musicals

by Kaitlin Milligan

The Tin Can Brothers, a trio of LA-based entertainers, have recently released their newest project, Garbage Musicals. They came together with media brand Wisecrack and gaming channel ArcadeCloud to release a new animated series to highlight the musicals that never made it to Broadway.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Norm Lewis

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Carly Hughes hosts Broadway Song/Story Time and Vasthy Mompoint hosts a Broadway Dance Party for Broadway Babysitters! Check it out here!

- A RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA cast reunion will take place at noon, featuring members of the 2013 Broadway production: Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada and Greg Hildreth! The cast reunion will be hosted by iHeart Radio Broadway's Sarah Jane Arnegger.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: IATSE Issues Safety Guidelines for the Return of Broadway and Live Performance Venues

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Stagecraft Safety Committee has released via their website, a 27-page COVID-19 reopening recovery plan.

"Covid-19 presents unique challenges for IATSE Stagecraft local unions. As states, provinces and communities move individually to reopening and returning to work, it is essential that IATSE locals have consistent, science-based guidance on how to ensure their members are returning to work under the safest possible conditions. This plan was developed through a review of various industry stakeholder guidance strategies, governmental agency advice, and the observations and recommendations of local union leaders in each of the crafts represented within the Stagecraft Department."

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Join Hillary Clinton for Conversation on American History and More

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining Hillary Clinton for a video call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23rd. This is an exclusive event for monthly supporters of Onward Together.

Clinton will be discussing with Miranda "the work he's been doing during the COVID-19 health crisis and over the last few years, including with two Onward Together partners: Latino Victory and Color of Change. And of course, we'll probably get into our favorite shared subject -- American history."

What we're watching: Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille Perform 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille teamed up for a gorgeous rendition of Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Antonio sang the song while Joshua performed it in ASL.

The performance took place as part of Project Sing Out, a virtual benefit for the Educational Theatre Foundation's Thespian Relief Fund.

Out There - Hunchback of Notre Dame performed with @CastilleJoshua



Huge thanks to @HaileyKilgore for an amazing night raising money for theatre programs across the country. pic.twitter.com/InbCejFIk6 - ANTONIO CIPRIANO (@AntonioCip_) July 21, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Daniel Radcliffe, who turns 31 today!

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for starring as the title role in the Harry Potter film series. Radcliffe recently appeared on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact. He also appeared on Broadway in Equus in 2008, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011, and The Cripple of Inishmaan in 2014.

He appeared off-Broadway in Privacy, and on the West End in The Cripple of Inishmaan and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. Television includes "My Boy Jack," "Extras" season two and "David Copperfield."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles