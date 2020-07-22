Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille Perform 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Antonio sang the song while Joshua performed it in ASL!
Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille teamed up for a gorgeous rendition of Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
The performance took place as part of Project Sing Out, a virtual benefit for the Educational Theatre Foundation's Thespian Relief Fund.
Check out the video below!
Out There - Hunchback of Notre Dame performed with @CastilleJoshua- ANTONIO CIPRIANO (@AntonioCip_) July 21, 2020
Huge thanks to @HaileyKilgore for an amazing night raising money for theatre programs across the country. pic.twitter.com/InbCejFIk6
