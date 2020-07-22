Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille Perform 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Antonio sang the song while Joshua performed it in ASL!

Jul. 22, 2020  

Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille teamed up for a gorgeous rendition of Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The performance took place as part of Project Sing Out, a virtual benefit for the Educational Theatre Foundation's Thespian Relief Fund.

Check out the video below!


