Breaking: Nick Cordero's LIVE YOUR LIFE Show at Feinstein's/54 Below Will Be Released as a Live Album
Proceeds will benefit his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son Elvis.
As the theatre community continues to mourn the passing of Nick Cordero, who passed away earlier this month, his voice will continue to be heard. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, announced on Instagram today that Broadway Records will release a live album of his 2019 Feinstein's/54 Below show- Live Your Life. The album is due to arrive on September 17.
Click here to pre-order today.
Live Your Life - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below is the recording of Nick Cordero's cabaret performance, directed and music directed by Emmy Award-winning Producer and Music Director, Michael J Moritz Jr. Prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, Cordero and Moritz had been planning to release the recording of his celebrated cabaret act from 2019, but his plans were put on hold. Following his passing, the album will be released with his family's blessing to honor his legacy and celebrate the incredible talent and life that was tragically cut short.
"I've never seen my husband work so hard on a show and boy was he nervous," said Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero's wife. "It was the first one-man show he had created and he wanted to give the audience something to remember. Nick created a night of music and story telling that was extremely personal too. It is a mix of Broadway, Rock 'n' Roll, standards and original music and, if you knew Nick, it was perfect!"
Proceeds from the album will go to benefit his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son Elvis. Guest performers on the album include Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, "You"), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Sara Chase (First Date, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and Zach Braff (Bullets Over Broadway, "Scrubs").
Cordero died earlier this month at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.
In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.
Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.
Read Cordero's full obituary here.
