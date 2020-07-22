Lin-Manuel Miranda to Join Hillary Clinton for Conversation on American History and More
The Video Call Will be Taking Place at 5:00pm ET on Thursday, July 23rd
Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining Hillary Clinton for a video call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23rd. This is an exclusive event for monthly supporters of Onward Together.
Clinton will be discussing with Miranda "the work he's been doing during the COVID-19 health crisis and over the last few years, including with two Onward Together partners: Latino Victory and Color of Change. And of course, we'll probably get into our favorite shared subject -- American history."
Clinton posted about the virtual event on Instagram:
All active monthly donors will be emailed the link to this Zoom call 24 hours in advance.
You can secure a spot by starting a monthly contribution today through THIS LINK.
