Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
The Theatre District institution might be forced to close for good.
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, currently owes rent in the amount of $618,459.22, according to recent photo posted in the I Love NYC Facebook group. If the debt is not paid by August 7, the landlord will assume possession of the premises.
All hope may not be lost however, as an official closure announcement has not yet been made. Multiple reach-outs to reps were made, but went unreturned at press time.
Ellen's Stardust Diner is the home of the world famous singing waitstaff and some of the best diner food in the country. The diner has been serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner for tour groups and locals alike since 1987. The venue currently employs more than 200, including its singing servers, hostesses, bussers, runners, bartenders, dishwashers, chefs.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched earlier this year to help some of the employees who were hit the hardest by the diner's closure due to the health crisis. To learn more or to donate, click here.
