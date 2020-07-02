Wake Up With BWW 7/2: Read the Reviews For HAMILTON on Disney+, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

In just days, the world will get to tune in for the phenomenon that is Hamilton, when it arrives on Disney+. The critics however, have already gotten their shot at the new film. Read the reviews below!

A virtual production will be streamed of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World, filmed entirely in isolation. Séimí Campbell directs Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away).

1) Review Roundup: Find Out What Critics Thought of HAMILTON on Disney+ - Updating Live!

by TV News Desk

2) Ramin Karimloo, Rachel Tucker, Rachel John, and Cedric Neal Will Lead Virtual Production of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

3) VIDEO: Tune in for THE CHAOS TWINS with Special Guest Lin-Manuel Miranda

by The Chaos Twins

Watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld or on Facebook Live. Today's special guest is the incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda!. (more...)

4) Sir Ian McKellen Launches Appeal to Support Struggling Theatre Workers With Theatrical Guild and The Good Exchange

The Theatrical Guild today announced a new fundraising initiative spearheaded by a match funding £40,000 donation from Sir Ian McKellen to support backstage and front of house theatre workers to help with food bills, housing costs, mental health services and other basic essentials.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose and More in SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES Benefit

by Stage Tube

Members of the Film & TV Music community, made up of composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and more, contributed their talents to SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES: A CELEBRATION FOR THE FILM & TV MUSIC COMMUNITY, an online benefit event for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bizet's Carmen, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Mike Messer hosts Rockin' Sing-A-Long, and Sasha Hutchings hosts Broadway Dance Party For Tots, for Broadway Babysitters! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Lauren Patten Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in as he chats with Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten!

What we're geeking out over: Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON to Host A Twitter Watch Party This Friday!

Tweet along with the original cast of Hamilton this Friday as the show lands on Disney+!

The pre-show party will begin at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT followed by THE WATCH party at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT. Use #HamilFilm to join!

What time is it? Showtime! Join the original Broadway cast of #Hamilton as we host a Twitter watch party this Friday, July 3rd at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. Who's in? ?? Tweet along using #Hamilfilm. pic.twitter.com/9R5BYO8lTV - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) July 2, 2020

What we're watching: Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda Perform 'My Favorite Things' For R&H Goes Live!

The next video in the YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series, will feature Austin Scott (Girl From the North Country, Hamilton) and Alexa Cepeda performing a playful, contemporary take on "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music.

