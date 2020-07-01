VIDEO: Watch Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda Perform 'My Favorite Things' For R&H Goes Live!

The next video in the YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series, will feature Austin Scott (Girl From the North Country, Hamilton) and Alexa Cepeda performing a playful, contemporary take on "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music.

Watch the video today, Wednesday, July 1 at 1 p.m. ET, below!

Scott was most recently starring as Joe Scott in the new musical Girl From the North Country on Broadway. Prior to that, he spent two years starring as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway and in the National Tour. Additional theatre credits include One Day (Off-Broadway, 3LD), Douglas Carter Beane's Hood (world premiere, Dallas Theater Center), Gotta Dance (world premiere, directed by Jerry Mitchell), In the Heights (Hangar) and Choir Boy (Geffen). Scott has also appeared on the hit television show "Pose."

Cepeda is an actor, singer, playwright and lyricist based in NYC. Her EP Azúcar is available on all streaming platforms. She is the founder and director of Broadway Treats, a Broadway benefit concert organized to raise funds for Animal Lighthouse Rescue. She is currently working on her two-person musical Room 123, which will premiere in December 2020.

R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series that features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past performers include Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Laura Osnes, Ryan McCartan, Kyle Selig, Matt Doyle, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Laura Michelle Kelly, Natalie Weiss and Jelani Alladin. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous performances can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE.

