Wake Up With BWW 7/17: BROADWAY BARKS, Immersive GREAT COMET Comes to Florida, and More!

The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, was streamed for the first time ever on July 16th. The streamed event, hosted by co-founder, Bernadette Peters featured adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country. Watch the full broadcast below!

New Generation Theatrical will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the spring of 2021. Dates will be announced this fall, along with information regarding local auditions, after clear and safe event guidelines have been established and approved by the Actor's Equity Association.

All performances of HAMILTON at the Pantages in Hollywood have been cancelled through February 28, 2021.

1) New Generation Theatrical Will Present an Immersive Production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Spring 2021

New Generation Theatrical has announced that they will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the spring of 2021. Dates will be announced this fall, along with information regarding local auditions, after clear and safe event guidelines have been established and approved by the Actor's Equity Association. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Discuss Their Experience with COVID-19

by Stage Tube

Actors Equity Association has released a video in a new series, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker discussing their experiences with COVID-19.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Stream the National Theatre's AMADEUS

National Theatre concludes its National Theatre at Home program, with Amadeus, streaming now! (more...)

4) HAMILTON at the Pantages Theatre Cancelled Through February 2021; Production to Return in April 2021

Broadway in Hollywood and HAMILTON have continued to monitor the developments of COVID-19. In support of the well-being of the theatre-going public as well as those who work on the production and at the theatre, the decision has been made to cancel all performances of HAMILTON currently on sale between September 8, 2020 through February 28, 2021.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's La Cenerentola, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lauren Molina and Noodle host Broadway Song/Story Time and Vasthy Mompoint hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Richard Ridge chats with Norm Lewis on Backstage LIVE today at noon! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen Talk Nell Carter & More on 'Tuesday, Thursday'

On this episode, Ben's "All Beef Patti" is Nell Carter's unrecorded Annie and Daniel's Who Do You Think You Are is Vivian Vance and "I Love Lucy."

What we're watching: Tune in to See Bernadette Peters and Friends on the 22nd Annual BROADWAY BARKS

The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled "Broadway Barks Across America" for the 2020 season was streamed for the first time ever, July 16th at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The streamed event, hosted by co-founder, Bernadette Peters featured adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lucie Arnaz, who turns 69 today!

Arnaz has had a diversified career spanning over 45 years in show business and it all began with a recurring role on TV's "The Lucy Show," opposite her mother, Lucille Ball. She has appeared on the New York stage in They're Playing Our Song (Theatre World, LA Drama Critics and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Grace and Glorie; in the London premiere of The Witches Of Eastwick; in the Coconut Grove Playhouse premieres of Once Removed and A Picasso; in national tours of Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?,Social Security and My One And Only (Sarah Siddons Award); and in regional theatre productions of Wonderful Town, Master Class, Cabaret, The Guardsman, Annie Get Your Gun, I Do! I Do!, Educating Rita, Vanities, and Mack And Mabel, to name just a few. Her TV credits include "The Lucie Arnaz Show," "Sons And Daughters," "The Black Dahlia," "The Mating Season," "Who Gets The Friends?," "Washington Mistress," "Death Scream" and six seasons of Here's Lucy. Her film credits include The Jazz Singer (Golden Globe Nomination), Down To You, Second Thoughts, Billy Jack Goes To Washington, The Pack, Wild Seven and she lent her voice to the animated fantasy about the NY Yankees, Henry And Me.

