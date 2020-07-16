New Generation Theatrical Will Present an Immersive Production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Spring 2021

New Generation Theatrical has announced that they will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the spring of 2021. Dates will be announced this fall, along with information regarding local auditions, after clear and safe event guidelines have been established and approved by the Actor's Equity Association.

"The safety of our actors and patrons will be at the forefront of our decisions." says producer Aaron Safer. "We not only want to create an incredibly unique experience with this show that I consider to be one of my absolute favorites, but to also alleviate any uncertainty that everyone will be kept safe. With that being said, it's going to be a fun time in Moscow."

Set in 1812 in Moscow, Russia, THE GREAT COMET is a high-energy sung through musical adaptation of a segment in Leo Tolstoy's 1869 novel War and Peace written by Dave Malloy. The story focuses on Natasha Rostova's visit to Moscow and her subsequent affair with Anatole Kuragin. The only person who seems able to help the situation is the odd but overly kind Pierre Bezukhov, who is searching for new meaning in his own life.

THE GREAT COMET went through three different stagings before premiering on Broadway in 2016 directed by Rachel Chavkin, picking up 12 Tony Award nominations in 2017. New Generation Theatrical's production, directed by Kenny Howard, will be staged within a fully immersive set, with patrons walking into a Russian club and the action of the musical happening all around them.

"When people walk into the space, they will be completely transported out of reality and into a stylized early 1800s club in Russia," said director Kenny Howard. "Drinks, food, and an incredible show will be happening all through the venue, with a fully realized set consisting of multiple tiers and staging designed and built specifically for this production. It's going to be an experience that audiences won't want to miss."

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is produced by Aaron Safer of New Generation Theatrical and Generation Productions (Heathers the Musical, Bat Boy, Seasons, Cabaret). NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is written by Dave Malloy, and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

