VIDEO: Stream the National Theatre's AMADEUS Beginning Today

National Theatre concludes its National Theatre at Home program, with Amadeus, streaming tonight at 7pm UK time, 2pm EST.

Music. Power. Jealousy. Welcome to Vienna. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy it. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music and, ultimately, with God.

Peter Shaffer's iconic play had its premiere at The National Theatre in 1979, winning multiple Olivier and Tony awards before being adapted into an Academy Award-winning film.

Directed by Michael Longhurst (Constellations, The World of Extreme Happiness), Lucian Msamati (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, 'Master Harold'... and the boys) plays Salieri - with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

The running time is 2hrs 50mins with a very short interval. The BBFC age rating is 15 due to some strong language and moderate sex references.

Amadeus is available to stream through 7pm UK time on Thursday July 23.

