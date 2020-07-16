VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Discuss Their Experience with COVID-19

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Actors Equity Association has released a video in a new series, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker discussing their experiences with COVID-19.

"While we are working diligently to establish safe and appropriate ways to get members back to work, it's important to remember that the reason these safety measures are so important is because the disease at the center of this pandemic is serious and potentially devastating," the video's caption reads.

Equity asked members who have personal experience with COVID-19 to share their perspectives on the disease.

In the first video, hear from member Brian Stokes Mitchell and Equity Eastern Region Principal Councilor Allyson Tucker about how the disease affected their family.

Watch below!

