Wake Up With BWW 7/16: UK Drive-In Production of SIX Cancelled, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

MAMMA MIA!, presented in Japan by Shiki Theatre Company, opened at the Kanagawa Arts Center in Yokohama, Japan yesterday, 14 July 2020. This marks the first production of the show to open post-COVID.

Live Nation Entertainment announced yesterday that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed as planned due to lockdown concerns.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) MAMMA MIA! Opens Production in Japan With Safety Measures in Place

MAMMA MIA!, presented in Japan by Shiki Theatre Company, opened at the Kanagawa Arts Center in Yokohama, Japan yesterday, 14 July 2020.. (more...)

2) Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled

Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed as planned.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Gang Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 15, he chatted with Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, and Chris Sullivan of Freestyle Love Supreme!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Are Joined by Special Guest Chris Jackson

This week's special guest is Broadway favorite Chris Jackson!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Remembers Nick Cordero and Talks Her New Show LITTLE VOICE on CBS THIS MORNING

Sara Bareilles was a guest on CBS This Morning Wednesday to talk about her new Apple TV series Little Voice!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- This year's virtual Broadway Barks premieres today at 7:30pm! The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled "Broadway Barks Across America" for the 2020 season will be streamed for the first time ever. Hosted by co-founder, Bernadette Peters, the event will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Berg's Wozzeck, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Mike Messer hosts Rockin' Sing-a-Long and Tommy Bracco hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: BROADWAY BARES Will Be Back in August with First-Ever Virtual Event, ZOOM IN

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory virtual edition streaming on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The free and frisky stream of Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, begins at 9:30 pm Eastern. It can be watched right here at BroadwayWorld.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Original Cast of HAMILTON Reflect on the Show's Legacy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Philippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Thomas Kail reflect on their Hamilton memories and the legacy of the history-making show. Check out the video!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tony Kushner, who turns 64 today!

Tony Kushner is an American playwright and screenwriter, best known for writing Angels in America, which was just recently revived on Broadway and closed on July 15, 2018. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1993 for Angels in America.

He also co-authored with Eric Roth the screenplay for the 2005 film Munich, and he wrote the screenplay for the 2012 film Lincoln. Both movies were critically acclaimed, and he received Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay. He received a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2013.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

