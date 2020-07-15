VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Remembers Nick Cordero and Talks Her New Show LITTLE VOICE on CBS THIS MORNING

Sara Bareilles was a guest on CBS This Morning Wednesday to talk about her new Apple TV series Little Voice!

Bareilles also talks about her experience recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason asked her how she's coping during the pandemic, to which Bareilles replied, "Not well. You know, every day is different. I haven't had sort of anxiety spikes like this since I was in my early 20s... I cope with a lot of therapy and meditation."

Bareilles also opened up about the death of Nick Cordero, her friend and Waitress Musical colleague, saying, "He was deeply kind. Really, really talented, loving, funny, buoyant personality & but just a real kind man. So my heart breaks for his wife and son, Amanda & Elvis. But we will honor his memory."

Watch the full interview below!

"Little Voice" is a half-hour coming-of-age drama series that features new, original music from Grammy-winner and Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and marks her first foray into television.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (played by Brittany O'Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Related Articles