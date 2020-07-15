Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled
Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed as planned.
"The latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence," they said in a statement.
'SIX' producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles said: "This devastating news has come out of blue and hit us all for six. We are so sorry to
disappoint the thousands of fans who have booked tickets and sold out many dates on the tour. It is also a sad day for our West End and UK Tour Queens who had already started rehearsals and our entire team of up to 60 people who were all working so hard to deliver a spectacular show.
"Despite the Government announcing Stage 3 of Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden's road map permitting performances outdoors with an audience, the planned tour was due to visit 12 cities several of which have since been identified as emerging Covid infection hot spots.
"We know that ultimately there is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of our company and the Six Queendom. We look forward to better times."
Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next 7 days from TIcketmaster.
