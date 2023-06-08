Wake Up With BWW 6/8: Performances Cancelled Due to Air Quality, and More

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Camelot and Hamilton performances were cancelled last night due to ongoing issues with air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada. Jodie Comer also stopped yesterday's matinee of Prima Facie due to New York City’s bad air quality, telling the audience audience she was having difficulty breathing. Read both stories below.

In casting news, Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. will lead the production as the Wiz in the all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz, coming to Broadway and embark on a National Tour.

Transport Group has announced the cast for Nine: In Concert, this month at Kaufman Music Center, which will include Lili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and more!

Plus, the new musical Shucked, will open in the West End in 2024.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Jodie Comer Leaves PRIMA FACIE Performance Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jodie Comer stopped yesterday's matinee of Prima Facie due to New York City's bad air quality, telling the audience audience she was having difficulty breathing.

Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. Will Lead THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour

by Stephi Wild

Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Wayne Brady (Hamilton, Whose Line Is it Anyway?) and Alan Mingo Jr. (Kinky Boots, Doom Patrol) will lead the production as the Wiz in the all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz.

CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Performances Due To Air Quality

by A.A. Cristi

Camelot and Hamilton performances were cancelled last night due to ongoing issues with air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll Kavi

by Chloe Rabinowitz

An Elphaba and Glinda costume set has been released for American Girl Doll's 2023 Girl of the Year, Kavi Sharma!

HERE LIES LOVE Releases New Statement on Negotiations With the Local 802 Musicians' Union

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The producers of Here Lies Love have released a statement to reiterate and clarify where they stand in the ongoing negotiations with the Local 802 Musicians' Union.

Download Printable Ballot for the 2023 Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today!

Lili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERT

by Stephi Wild

Transport Group has announced the cast for Nine: In Concert, this month at Kaufman Music Center.

SHUCKED is Headed to London Next Year

by Stephi Wild

Shucked is headed to London! Earlier today, the U.K.'s preeminent producer and theater owner, Cameron Mackintosh, confirmed that Broadway's new homegrown hit musical comedy (and current contender for nine Tony Awards), Shucked, will open in the West End in 2024.

BroadwayWorld Launches New Word Game: The Broadway Scramble

by Team BWW

We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Broadway Scramble, an exciting new word game designed specifically for Broadway enthusiasts. Get ready to put your knowledge of Broadway musicals and plays to the test in this thrilling and brain-teasing challenge!

