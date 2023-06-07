CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality

The Broadway productions of Camelot and Hamilton have canceled this evening's performances due to ongoing issues with air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

We regret to inform you that tonight's performance (Wednesday, June 7 at 8pm) has been cancelled.



All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7HvZjpP5PC — Camelot on Broadway (@CamelotBway) June 7, 2023

A statement from a press representative for Hamilton reads, "Tonight’s performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled. The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening. Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange."

Actors Equity President Kate Shindle has released a statement regarding the developing situation:

Hey folks - @ActorsEquity staff is all hands on deck re: air quality. Because the wildfire smoke is so widespread and varies so much, it’s very important that someone let your business rep know if you feel unsafe rehearsing or performing, wherever you are. (1/3) — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) June 7, 2023

After regular business hours, call the emergency hotline at 888-802-5307. Our union can step in if an employer is insisting the show go on despite dangerous conditions, but you are our eyes and ears on the job site! (2/3) — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) June 7, 2023

We’ll get through this. Remember: actors and SMs in California deal with poor air quality all the time, so it’s not a brand new challenge. But don’t assume we know exactly what it’s like where you are. Please make sure someone actually calls. Stay safe. (3/3) — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) June 7, 2023

Earlier today, Tony-nominee Jodie Comer stepped out of the matinee of the one-woman drama Prima Facie, stating that the issues with air quality made continuing the show impossible. Understudy Dani Arlington completed the performance.

The Public Theater's Hamlet presented as part of Shakespeare in the Park has also opted to cancel the first two scheduled previews of the outdoor production, on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9.