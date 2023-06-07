CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality

Cancellations announced due to ongoing issues with air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

The Broadway productions of Camelot and Hamilton have canceled this evening's performances due to ongoing issues with air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

A statement from a press representative for Hamilton reads, "Tonight’s performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled. The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening. Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange."

Actors Equity President Kate Shindle has released a statement regarding the developing situation:

Earlier today, Tony-nominee Jodie Comer stepped out of the matinee of the one-woman drama Prima Facie, stating that the issues with air quality made continuing the show impossible. Understudy Dani Arlington completed the performance. 

The Public Theater's Hamlet presented as part of Shakespeare in the Park has also opted to cancel the first two scheduled previews of the outdoor production, on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9.




