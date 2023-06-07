BroadwayWorld Launches New Word Game: The Broadway Scramble

Play the daily game every day, and come back whenever you need a Broadway brain-teaser.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Broadway Word Game

We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Broadway Scramble, an exciting new word game designed specifically for Broadway enthusiasts, which joins our already popular Daily Word Game. Get ready to put your knowledge of Broadway musicals and plays to the test in this thrilling and brain-teasing challenge!

The Broadway Scramble combines the excitement of word puzzles with the magic of Broadway. Unscramble the jumbled letters to reveal the titles of popular Broadway shows. With thousands of puzzles ranging from classic productions to the latest blockbusters, the game offers endless hours of entertainment for theater lovers of all ages.

Broadway Word Puzzles: Dive into a world of theatrical wonders as you decipher the scrambled Broadway production. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, the game covers a wide range of productions.

Challenging Levels: Test your skills with varying difficulty levels, from playing every possible Broadway production ever, to easier levels like Tony Award Winners, Currently Running Shows, and shows from the 2000s+.

Learn as You Play: Expand your knowledge of Broadway productions, and discover some you might have never even heard of - learn about shows you're not familiar with after each round.

Play Solo or Challenge Friends: See how you rank against other Broadway users, or share your time and score with your friends, and see how you compare!

Daily Puzzle: The Daily Puzzle will be the same for all users, every day! Share your time with your friends or on social media - can you top the leaderboard?

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual theatergoer, this game promises to entertain, challenge, and ignite your passion for the magic of Broadway.

Play every morning, or whenever you're in the mood for a brain teaser.

Play Now

Play Now: Tony Winners Edition



RELATED STORIES

1
Play BroadwayWorlds Daily Word Game - 6/6/2023 Photo
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/6/2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.

From This Author - Team BWW

Interview: Samantha Gershman On EVITA At The REV Theatre CompanyInterview: Samantha Gershman On EVITA At The REV Theatre Company
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/6/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/6/2023
Photos: National Asian Artists Project and Baayork Lee Celebrate Gala Fundraiser In ChinatownPhotos: National Asian Artists Project and Baayork Lee Celebrate Gala Fundraiser In Chinatown
Striking a Chord: The Intersection of Passion and Talent in Nuojun Wang's Piano CareerStriking a Chord: The Intersection of Passion and Talent in Nuojun Wang's Piano Career

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You