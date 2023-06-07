BroadwayWorld Launches New Word Game: The Broadway Scramble

We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Broadway Scramble, an exciting new word game designed specifically for Broadway enthusiasts, which joins our already popular Daily Word Game. Get ready to put your knowledge of Broadway musicals and plays to the test in this thrilling and brain-teasing challenge!

The Broadway Scramble combines the excitement of word puzzles with the magic of Broadway. Unscramble the jumbled letters to reveal the titles of popular Broadway shows. With thousands of puzzles ranging from classic productions to the latest blockbusters, the game offers endless hours of entertainment for theater lovers of all ages.

Broadway Word Puzzles: Dive into a world of theatrical wonders as you decipher the scrambled Broadway production. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, the game covers a wide range of productions.

Challenging Levels: Test your skills with varying difficulty levels, from playing every possible Broadway production ever, to easier levels like Tony Award Winners, Currently Running Shows, and shows from the 2000s+.

Learn as You Play: Expand your knowledge of Broadway productions, and discover some you might have never even heard of - learn about shows you're not familiar with after each round.

Play Solo or Challenge Friends: See how you rank against other Broadway users, or share your time and score with your friends, and see how you compare!

Daily Puzzle: The Daily Puzzle will be the same for all users, every day! Share your time with your friends or on social media - can you top the leaderboard?

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual theatergoer, this game promises to entertain, challenge, and ignite your passion for the magic of Broadway.

Play every morning, or whenever you're in the mood for a brain teaser.