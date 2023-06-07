Jodie Comer Leaves PRIMA FACIE Performance Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC

Deadline has reported that Jodie Comer stopped today’s matinee of Prima Facie due to New York City’s bad air quality, telling the audience audience she was having difficulty breathing.

An audience member shared with Deadline that the matinee began 10 minutes late. Comer attempted to begin the show, and announced from the stage that she couldn't breathe well enough to continue with the performance.

A spokesman for the show revealed that following the pause in the performance, understudy Dani Arlington is set to go on for Comer in the role of Tessa.



For her performance in Prima Facie, which marked her West End debut, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.



Playwright Suzie Miller also won the Olivier Award for Best Play.



Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.