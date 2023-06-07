Jodie Comer Leaves PRIMA FACIE Performance Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC

Following the pause in the performance, understudy Dani Arlington is set to go on for Jodie Comer in the role of Tessa.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer

Jodie Comer Leaves PRIMA FACIE Performance Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC

Deadline has reported that Jodie Comer stopped today’s matinee of Prima Facie due to New York City’s bad air quality, telling the audience audience she was having difficulty breathing.

An audience member shared with Deadline that the matinee began 10 minutes late. Comer attempted to begin the show, and announced from the stage that she couldn't breathe well enough to continue with the performance. 

A spokesman for the show revealed that following the pause in the performance, understudy Dani Arlington is set to go on for Comer in the role of Tessa.

For her performance in Prima Facie, which marked her West End debut, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

Playwright Suzie Miller also won the Olivier Award for Best Play.

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.



RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: PRIMA FACIE Director Justin Martin on Jodie Comer & More Photo
Interview: PRIMA FACIE Director Justin Martin on Jodie Comer & More

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Prima Facie director Justin Martin, as he discusses working with Jodie Comer, and more.

2
Understudy Dani Arlington To Go On As Tessa in PRIMA FACIE This Week Photo
Understudy Dani Arlington To Go On As Tessa in PRIMA FACIE This Week

A special free performance of Prima Facie with understudy Dani Arlington going on as Tessa will take place on Friday May 26 at 2pm.

3
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Jodie Comer chats more about how the play is impacting audiences, the honor of this nomination, and so much more.

4
Cynthia Erivo to Star in PRIMA FACIE Movie Adaptation Photo
Cynthia Erivo to Star in PRIMA FACIE Movie Adaptation

Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of Prima Facie. Prima Facie is currently playing on Broadway starring Jodie Comer.

More Hot Stories For You

Lili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERTLili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERT
Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23
Sergio Trujillo, Kathleen Marshall, Kimberly Marable & More to Take Part in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project CeremonySergio Trujillo, Kathleen Marshall, Kimberly Marable & More to Take Part in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project Ceremony

Videos

Video: Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video Video: Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor Video
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA Video
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You