SHUCKED is Headed to London Next Year

Shucked
Shucked is headed to London! Earlier today, the U.K.’s preeminent producer and theater owner, Cameron Mackintosh, confirmed that Broadway’s new homegrown hit musical comedy (and current contender for nine Tony Awards), Shucked, will open in the West End in 2024.

In a prepared statement, Mackintosh said, “I’m delighted to confirm that London is going to get Shucked in one of my theatres next year! Shucked is that rarity: a completely original musical and the funniest show since The Book of Mormon, with a terrifically tuneful rollicking country and western score. It’s snuck up on Broadway and is proving to be the most talked about hit of the season. The corn at the heart of Shucked will have you husky with limitless laughter!”

Casting, exact theater, ticketing information, and other details will be announced in the coming months.

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees and Drama Desk Award winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, Shucked was also nominated for 12 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).



