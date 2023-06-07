Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll Kavi

Kavi’s favorite musical is Wicked, and the authentic replicas of Glinda and Elphaba's costumes are bringing Kavi’s Broadway dreams to life! 

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer

WICKED
Click Here for More on WICKED
Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll Kavi

An Elphaba and Glinda costume set has been released for American Girl Doll's 2023 Girl of the Year, Kavi Sharma!

See the costumes below!

Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll Kavi

Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll Kavi

Whether it's singing show tunes or learning new dance moves, Kavi loves performing. And, growing up with her close-knit Indian American family in New Jersey, she's only a short train ride from her two favorite places in the world: New York City and Broadway! While Kavi shines onstage, keeping up with her offstage priorities like schoolwork, friendships, and family responsibilities can be a challenge-just like it is for so many kids today. Through Kavi, young readers will learn the importance of finding a healthy rhythm in life and feel inspired to pursue their own unique talents and reach for their dreams.

Kavi's character comes to life in a beautiful 18-inch Kavi™ doll, featuring brown eyes, medium skin tone, and layered dark-brown hair styled in a half ponytail. Kavi's product collection is filled with fun, showstopping outfits and accessories that reflect her passion for performing, including her signature outfit complete with a multicolored cropped mesh top, silver joggers, and pink tennis shoes, plus an accessory set that includes a faux-fur bucket hat, quilted purse, charm, and journal. Other items include: Kavi's Songwriting Accessories, featuring a mini keyboard that plays six different tones; Backstage Set with folding stage, rolling wardrobe, and a vanity with working lights that plays five songs; Kavi's vibrant Bollywood Dance Costume; and, a plush of her lovable dog, Scamper.


Kavi’s favorite musical is Wicked, and the authentic replicas of Glinda and Elphaba's costumes are bringing Kavi’s Broadway dreams to life! 

Purchase the costumes HERE and HERE! 



RELATED STORIES

1
Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of Fiyero in WICKED This Month Photo
Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED This Month

Jordan Litz will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Fiyero, beginning performances on Tuesday, May 16th at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets to Wicked!

2
Broadways Brittney Johnson is Expecting a Baby Photo
Broadway's Brittney Johnson is Expecting a Baby

Brittney Johnson has announced that she is expecting a baby! 

3
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy Photo
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 

4
Video: WICKED Becomes Broadways 4th Longest Running Show Photo
Video: WICKED Becomes Broadway's 4th Longest Running Show

Watch the curtain call speech at Wicked as it becomes the 4th longest running show in Broadway history!

More Hot Stories For You

Lili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERTLili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERT
Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23
Sergio Trujillo, Kathleen Marshall, Kimberly Marable & More to Take Part in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project CeremonySergio Trujillo, Kathleen Marshall, Kimberly Marable & More to Take Part in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project Ceremony

Videos

Video: Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video Video: Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor Video
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA Video
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You