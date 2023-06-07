Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll Kavi

An Elphaba and Glinda costume set has been released for American Girl Doll's 2023 Girl of the Year, Kavi Sharma!

See the costumes below!

Whether it's singing show tunes or learning new dance moves, Kavi loves performing. And, growing up with her close-knit Indian American family in New Jersey, she's only a short train ride from her two favorite places in the world: New York City and Broadway! While Kavi shines onstage, keeping up with her offstage priorities like schoolwork, friendships, and family responsibilities can be a challenge-just like it is for so many kids today. Through Kavi, young readers will learn the importance of finding a healthy rhythm in life and feel inspired to pursue their own unique talents and reach for their dreams.

Kavi's character comes to life in a beautiful 18-inch Kavi™ doll, featuring brown eyes, medium skin tone, and layered dark-brown hair styled in a half ponytail.



Kavi’s favorite musical is Wicked, and the authentic replicas of Glinda and Elphaba's costumes are bringing Kavi’s Broadway dreams to life!

