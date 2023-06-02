Wake Up With BWW 6/2: GREY HOUSE Reviews, Alicia Keys Musical, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Grey House officially opened on Broadway earlier this week, and you can now read all of the reviews! Check out our Review Roundup below!

A new musical about Alicia Keys, called Hell's Kitchen is coming to the Public Theater, starring Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, and more!

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman! Learn more about the show and when you can catch her in it below!

Plus, Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber will star in the new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, from Roundabout Theatre Company.

Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman's HARMONY on Broadway

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, playing the role of “Ruth”. . (more...)

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Theater

The Public will premiere new musicals and plays by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, Tony Award winner Itamar Moses, Emerging Writers Group alumni Mary Kathryn Nagle and Ife Olujobi, Pulitzer Prize winner and Writer-in-Residence Suzan- Lori Parks, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Benjamin Velez.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Seeks Washington, DC Based Videographer

If you're a Washington, DC-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality video, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Idina Menzel is kicking off Pride Month with the new music video for her single 'Move.' Describing her new album as a 'love letter' to the Queer community, Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, and more for the new dance record.. (more...)

Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Return to Broadway in John Patrick Shanley's DOUBT: A PARABLE

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber will star in the new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.. (more...)

Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson & Avery Wilson Join THE WIZ Cast

Casting has been revealed for the beloved roles of the Lion, Tinman and Scarecrow in the all-new production of The Wiz, in advance of its Broadway return in the Spring of 2024. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And More

Thrills and chills were abound earlier this week on 45th Street as Grey House, the first show of the 2023/24 Broadway season celebrated its opening night and now the reviews are rolling in! See what the critics had to say below!. (more...)

Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Regional Premiere at the Muny

The Muny announced its full cast, design and production teams for the Muny and regional premiere production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 12 -18. Find out more about the production, cast, creative team, and ticketing here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser Trailer

The eight-episode drama is created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (HOMELAND) and stars Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bailey (Wicked movie), Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway), Allison Williams (Get Out, Peter Pan Live) and Noah J. Ricketts (Beautiful: the Carole King Musical). Watch the video trailer now!. (more...)

