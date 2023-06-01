Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Return to Broadway in John Patrick Shanley's DOUBT: A PARABLE

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber will star in the new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

Doubt: A Parable completes Roundabout’s 2023-2024 season, which also includes the previously announced The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor; Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene; I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel; Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon; and Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor.

Tyne Daly makes her Roundabout Theatre Company debut in Doubt: A Parable. She was previously on Broadway in Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), Rabbit Hole (Tony nomination), Gypsy (Tony Award), and most recently, It Shoulda Been You. Liev Schreiber was last seen on the Roundabout stage in Betrayal (2000), and Moonlight (1995). He also appeared on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony Award).

Doubt: A Parable will begin performances in February 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). Exact dates, remaining cast members, and design team will be announced at a later date.

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the prickly principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working- class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for Doubt: A Parable are currently available as part of Roundabout’s 2023-2024 subscription series by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org/subscribe or in person at a Roundabout box office. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Preview performances of Doubt: A Parable will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. Regular performances after opening night will play Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:00PM, and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening at 8:00PM, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Tyne Daly (Sister Aloysius) is a six-time Emmy Award winner, a Tony Winner and an American Theatre Hall of Fame Inductee, perhaps best known on television for her work as title character “Detective Mary Beth Lacey” in the classic CBS series “Cagney & Lacey.” She won four Emmy Awards for her performance in this role, and between herself and co-star Sharon Gless, they won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series six years in a row, a winning streak unmatched in any major category by a show. Additionally, Daly is well known for her role as Maxine Gray in the CBS series “Judging Amy,” and her role as Phyllis in the 2018 CBS revival of “Murphy Brown.” Daly has been in Broadway stage productions since 1967, including hits like Gypsy (1989), for which she won the 1990 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, The Seagull (1992), Rabbit Hole (2006), and Mothers and Sons (2014). In 2012, she reprised her role as Maria Callas in the West End Production of Master Class. Also, she has appeared on stage in Los Angeles at Mark Taper Forum, Actor's Theatre Los Angeles, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Matrix Theatre and Geffen Playhouse, and been honored with the Ovation Award. In 2018, she performed alongside her brother, Tim Daly in Primary Stages’ production of Downstairs. Her feature films include Zoot Suit, The Enforcer, Hello, My Name is Doris, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and the double-feature A Bread Factory, for which she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female.

Liev Schreiber (Father Flynn) was most recently seen with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, and Maya Hawke in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, which premiered at The Cannes Film Festival. Schreiber also stars as ‘Otto Frank,’ in A Small Light. This summer Schreiber stars with Helen Mirren in Nicholas Martin’s Golda biopic as Henry Kissinger, and Across the River and Into the Trees. Schreiber is currently in production opposite Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, a limited series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel. Schreiber starred in Showtime’s critically acclaimed hit series Ray Donovan, for seven seasons. His performance garnered five Golden Globe® Award nominations in the category of Best Actor in a Television Series Drama and three Primetime Emmy® nominations as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Through his production company Illuminated Content, Schreiber recently starred in Marc Meyers’ Human Capital. His other recent credits include Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and Chuck. Schreiber's many feature credits include The 5th Wave, Pawn Sacrifice, The Good Lord Bird, The Butler, Clear History, Salt, X- Men Origins: Wolverine; Defiance, Repo Men, The Manchurian Candidate, Taking Woodstock, Kate & Leopold, and Wes Craven's Scream trilogy. His performance in the 2005 Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross earned him his first Tony Award. He was also nominated for a Tony for his portrayal of Barry Champlain in the 2007 Broadway revival of Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio.

John Patrick Shanley (Playwright) is from The Bronx. His plays include Prodigal Son, Outside Mullingar (Tony nomination), Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Savage in Limbo, Italian-American Reconciliation, Welcome to the Moon, Four Dogs and a Bone, Dirty Story, Defiance, Beggars in the House of Plenty, and his newest play Brooklyn Laundry will premiere at Manhattan Theater Club. His theatrical work is performed extensively across the United States and around the world. For his play, Doubt: A Parable, he received both the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In the arena of screenwriting, he has ten films to his credit, most recently Wild Mountain Thyme, with Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, and Christopher Walken. His film of Doubt: A Parable, with Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, and Viola Davis, which he also directed, was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay. Other films include Five Corners (Special Jury Prize, Barcelona Film Festival), Alive, Joe Versus the Volcano (which he also directed), and Live From Baghdad for HBO (Emmy nomination). For his script of Moonstruck he received both the Writers Guild of America Award and an Academy Award for best original screenplay. In 2009, The Writers Guild of America awarded Mr. Shanley the Lifetime Achievement In Writing.

Scott Ellis (Director) is the Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company. Broadway credits include: Take Me Out; Tootsie (2019 Tony Award nomination), Kiss Me, Kate; She Loves Me (2016 Tony Award nomination); On the Twentieth Century; You Can’t Take It With You (Tony nomination); The Elephant Man; The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony nomination); Harvey; Curtains (Tony nomination); The Little Dog Laughed (Drama League Award nomination); Twelve Angry Men (Tony nomination); The Man Who Had All the Luck; The Rainmaker; 1776 (Drama Desk Award and Tony nominations); Picnic (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination); Company; A Month in the Country; and Steel Pier (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway credits include Dada Woof Papa Hot; The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Gruesome Playground Injuries; Streamers; Good Boys and True; Entertaining Mr. Sloane; Flora, the Red Menace (Drama Desk nomination); And the World Goes ’Round (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), and The Waverly Gallery. His television credits include: “Julia,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” CBS’ new show “East New York,”“The Closer,”“Weeds”(executive producer), “30 Rock,” (Emmy Award nomination for Best Director), and “Modern Family.”

Roundabout Theatre Company has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company’s social justice progress and timeline at edi.roundabouttheatre.org.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout’s current and upcoming productions include: Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams; The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor; Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene; I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel; Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Scott Ellis; Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon; and Jonah by Rachel Bonds.