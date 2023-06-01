Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

The track is off her upcoming album, "Drama Queen," which is set to be released on August 18.

Idina Menzel is kicking off Pride Month with the new music video for her single "Move."

The track is off her upcoming dance album, "Drama Queen," which is set to be released on August 18. Find out how you can pre-order the upcoming album here. The Tony winner recently described the album as a "love letter" to the Queer community.

"I’m so thrilled that the first single, ‘Move’ is coming in time for Pride Month. It’s a celebration of love in all its forms. The LGBTQIA+ community has always been so inspiring to me—watching friends and fans live so courageously, so authentically," Menzel stated. "So, from this Drama Queen to anyone and everyone who wants to join me in celebration: I’ll meet you on the dance floor or at the stage door or wherever you will have me. This album is for you."

The upcoming album showcases her powerhouse vocals through soaring anthems, disco-infused beats, and just the right amount of drama.

Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist.

She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.  Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated film of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The film’s song “Let It Go”, voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song – where Menzel performed it at the ceremony – and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Watch the new music video here:






Recommended For You