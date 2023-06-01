Video: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser Trailer

FELLOW TRAVELERS will premiere on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME later this fall. 

By:
SHOWTIME has released the first teaser for its new limited series FELLOW TRAVELERS. The eight-episode drama is created by Oscar® nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND) and stars Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bailey (Wicked movie), Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway), Allison Williams (Get Out, Peter Pan Live) and Noah J. Ricketts (Beautiful: the Carole King Musical).

Bomer and Nyswaner will executive produce with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman) and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story: Versace) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME, FELLOW TRAVELERS will premiere on Paramount+ With SHOWTIME later this fall. 

Created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND), based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, FELLOW TRAVELERS is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics.

Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. 

Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.   

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






