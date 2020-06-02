Wake Up With BWW 6/2: Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Celebration, PETER PAN LIVE! Will Stream, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7, in solidarity with the protests going on across the country.

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the launch or our all-new, comprehensive Streaming Calendar. Broadway might be dark for a while, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Need help finding out what to stream, when, where, and how? We've got you covered.

Peter Pan Live! will stream online this weekend. The show stars Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert

Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.. (more...)

2) PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online

Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 48 hours. The stream will be available on The Shows Must Go On's YouTube channel, and right here on BroadwayWorld.. (more...)

3) Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7

Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement was made this morning by Broadway on Demand CEO/President, Sean Cercone.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Because it's June! Watch Leslie Uggams' Iconic Performance of 'June is Bustin' Out All Over'

by Stage Tube

It's that time of year again! We're celebrating June 1 with the iconic video of Leslie Uggams singing 'June is Bustin' Out All Over' from Carousel!. (more...)

5) Exclusive: Kelli O'Hara Sings 'To Build a Home' From BRIDGES During Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!

Kelli O'Hara's performance, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm ET, 7pm GMT.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Theatre Café presents a weekly quiz specifically written for theatre fans at 2:30pm. Hosted by Amy Hart, this quiz on Zoom will test even the most devoted stagey genius. For more info, visit here!

- At 5pm is The VT Show! The host and creators of the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show celebrate and answer your questions live! Tune in here!

- BC/EFA hosts Trivia Tuesday tonight at 5pm. Three rounds of musical theatre trivia beamed directly into your place of shelter. These are fan-friendly questions: not too hard, and perfect for both Broadway show queens and stans alike. Tune in on Facebook live here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series Broadway Jackbox returns tonight at 6pm with special guests! Watch on Twitch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series with 54 Sings the Jonas Brothers tonight at 6:30pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Berg's Lulu, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

BWW Exclusive: BroadwayWorld Launches Most Comprehensive Streaming Calendar!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the launch or our all-new, comprehensive Streaming Calendar. Broadway might be dark for a while, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Need help finding out what to stream, when, where, and how? We've got you covered.

What we're watching: Ailyn Perez Leads Lincoln Center's Fifth MEMORIAL FOR US ALL Broadcast

Ailyn Pérez led the fifth Memorial For Us All broadcast on Sunday, May 31. In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, while many rituals we hold dear are no longer possible, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

